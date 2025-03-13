Kofi Adoma got many people emotional after he made his first public appearance following his eye surgery

Kofi Adoma got emotional as he singled out his wife, Miracle Adoma for praise during his first public appearance after undergoing eye surgery abroad.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Kofi Adoma was overcome with emotion as he called on Ghanaians to thank his wife.

Kofi Adoma praises his wife during his first press conference. Photo credit: @Kofi TV/Facebook

He explained that his wife has been very supportive ever since the incident, adding that not all wives would have stuck around during these trying times.

"I would like to appeal to every Ghanaian to thank my wife for me. In times like these, others would run away. At night, she does not sleep. She has been by my side. When this happened, people wanted to post the video but she stopped them, saying posting the video would not solve the problem.

"She said my husband is Bono, my children are also Bono, and so if I am to disgrace them I would also be affected. Nana, God bless you. I know God knows what he is doing", he said, crying.

Kofi Adoma sheds tears as he speaks during his first press conference. Photo credit: @Kofi TV/Facebook

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of Ameyaw Debrah, had raked in over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians console Kofi Adoma

Social media users who reacted to the video wished Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery. Others also called for justice to be served.

@Kwabenasarpong0 commented:

"This is really sad .We should pray for Kofi Adoma"

@Gabbro23_ indicated:

"Life will humble you. As humans anything can happen to us so it is better to be real in life and be humble. Let truth lead. Now your man is blind because of someone's recklessness. Enemies go get am ooo, especially that lady nu.."

@BrysonTaylors stated:

"Thank God you married a human being as a wife."

@Unmistakerble stated:

"Ghanaman go emotionalize everything. As you still get life, you still get hope."

@GadzeGodstaff wrote:

"Why will you do this to your fellow in the name of wat. Are you happy seeing him like this sad."

@E_Asamoah01 reacted:

"Every man need a woman like her, may God bless her so much. She’s very strong woman and God will come through for her and Mr. Kofi."

Kofi Adoma's wife slams Dormaahene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the wife of Kofi Adoma did not hold back as she spoke at a press conference to brief Ghanaians about the state of his health.

Addressing the gathering, Miracle Adoma called out the Dormaahene regarding the health of her husband.

She said she had forgiven Nana Agyemang Badu II, adding that in a situation like this, care and empathy were important and not just the financial aspect.

Source: YEN.com.gh