A Ghanaian man, Isaac Kwaku Adjei, has claimed in a recent interview with Kwaku that, his father was the brain behind the Fathia Fata Nkrumah Kente.

Isaac recounted on Kwaku Manu's Aggressive Show that his father was a kente weaver at Bonwire.

His father was a committed member of the Convention People's Party (CPP) and was the one who weaved kente for most of the party members, Kwaku Adjei narrated.

Continuing, Adjei said his father, through the relationship he had with the CPP executives, designed a unique kente for the late Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana and called it "Fathia Fata Nkrumah".

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, a new Kente cloth has been named after president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The cloth, which was woven by the Adanwomase Kente Weavers and Sellers Association in the Ashanti Region and named ‘Oseadeeyo Akufo-Addo’, is in honour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The association says this honour was to give due recognition to the President for fulfilling three of his major campaign promises — the introduction of the free senior high school policy, the restoration of teacher and nursing trainee allowances and the institutionalization of the Office of the Special Prosecutor to fight corruption.

The secretary, Mr Nyame, also said the Kente weaving industry was a viable source of employment for the youth of the country and, in that regard, called on the government to pay considerable attention to the industry under the One-district, One-factory policy.

President Akufo-Addo after receiving the honour, gave an assurance that his administration would give the Kente industry all the attention it deserved.

