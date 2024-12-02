Ghanaian teenager Abdul Aziz Issah has bagged a nomination for the Goal of the Year award at the CAF Awards

The former Dreams FC winger scored a fabulous long-range strike in the CAF Confederation Cup game against Lobito

The 19-year-old is currently plying his trade in Spain with Barcelona's B side Barca Atletic after joining on loan from Dreams FC

Aziz Issah has earned a nomination for Goal of the Year ahead of the upcoming 2024 CAF Awards.

The teen sensation netted a spectacular goal during the CAF Confederation Cup group stage game against Academica Lobito last season to secure a place in the top contenders for the award.

Currently on loan at Barca Atletic, Barceloan's reserve side, Issah will compete for the award with AFCON winner Sebastien Haller and Puskas Award nominee Denis Omedi.

The winner will be announced on December 16 in Morocco at the 2024 CAF Football Awards, as reported by CAF Online.

Issah enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, helping Dreams FC reach the semi-final of the CAF Confederation Cup while also winning the African Games with Ghana's U20 team.

The talented winger was initially nominated for the Young Player of the Year and the CAF Inter-Club Player of the Year awards.

However, he could not make the final shortlist for both awards.

The GhanaU20 star has a chance of winning the award which will be voted for by fans of African football.

Below are the nominees for the award

Abdul Aziz Issah (Dreams FC) – Dreams FC vs APC Lobito (TotalEnergies CAFCC)

Aboubakary Koita (Mauritania) – Mauritania vs Angola (TotalEnergies AFCON 2023)

Denis Omedi (Kitara FC) – Kitara FC vs KCCA FC (FUFA Super 8)

Ibrahim Adel (Egypt) – Mauritania vs Egypt (TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 Qualifiers)

Kevin Pina (Cape Verde) – Cape Verde vs Mozambique (TotalEnergies AFCON 2023)

Cristovao Mabululu (Angola) – Angola vs Namibia (TotalEnergies AFCON 2023)

Nene Dorgeles (Mali) – Mali vs Côte d'Ivoire (TotalEnergies AFCON 2023)

Saïd Benrahma (Algeria) – Algeria vs Togo (TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 Qualifiers)

Sébastien Haller (Côte d’Ivoire) – Nigeria vs Côte d'Ivoire (TotalEnergies AFCON 2023)

Wessam Abou Ali (Al Ahly) – Al Ahly vs TP Mazembe (TotalEnergies CAFCL)

Yassine Benzia (Algeria) – Algeria vs South Africa (FIFA Series 2024 Algeria)

