Rapper Kweku Flick joined Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team in the Ashanti Region as the country gears up for the upcoming elections on December 7, 2024.

Kweku Flick campaigns for Bawumia

In a video sighted on social media, Kweku Flick was with members of Dr Bawumia's campaign team as they roamed principal streets in Kumasi to campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

The door-to-door campaign took place at PZ and Blue Light in Kumasi. Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, the Managing Director of State Housing Company Limited, also participated.

In a brief speech on the side of the road, the musician who recently lost his dad spoke about his love for the NPP as the reason he joined the campaign team.

Reactions to Kweku Flick's campaign video

The video agitated many Ghanaians on social media as they highlighted that Kweku Flick's music career had been crushed. Hence the reason he had resorted to joining Dr Bawumia's campaign team.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians on social media regarding the video posted by famous Ghanaian blogger, Sika Official on X:

@FAgbodeka said:

"I personally don’t see anything wrong with an artist with a political party on their campaign trail."

@Abraham20289631 said:

"Na Kwaku Flick nu wey influence he go carry give people make them vote npp 😂"

@Twaso24 said:

"Eno be this guy sing y3p3 sika nu bi o 🤔or dem give him some now 🙄"

@affum_kerls said:

"Chale if the carear no dey carry you for hurry ibe so e for dey 😂😂😂😭😭😭"

@Ahllam567_LFC said:

"Music career turn beans so he dey take Bawumia turn gari sure say he fit chop the combo."

