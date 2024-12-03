Kweku Flick Joins Bawumia's Team In Door-To-Door Campaign In The Ashanti Region, Video
- Rapper Kweku Flick joined Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team on a door-to-door campaign in Kumasi, Ashanti Region
- He walked through principal streets in Kumasi and he encouraged the citizens to vote for Dr Bawumia on Saturday, December 7, 2024
- The video agitated many Ghanaians on social media who criticised his music career in the comments
Rapper Kweku Flick joined Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign team in the Ashanti Region as the country gears up for the upcoming elections on December 7, 2024.
Kweku Flick campaigns for Bawumia
In a video sighted on social media, Kweku Flick was with members of Dr Bawumia's campaign team as they roamed principal streets in Kumasi to campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.
The door-to-door campaign took place at PZ and Blue Light in Kumasi. Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, the Managing Director of State Housing Company Limited, also participated.
In a brief speech on the side of the road, the musician who recently lost his dad spoke about his love for the NPP as the reason he joined the campaign team.
Kweku Flick joins Bawumia's campaign team
Reactions to Kweku Flick's campaign video
The video agitated many Ghanaians on social media as they highlighted that Kweku Flick's music career had been crushed. Hence the reason he had resorted to joining Dr Bawumia's campaign team.
Below are the reactions of Ghanaians on social media regarding the video posted by famous Ghanaian blogger, Sika Official on X:
@FAgbodeka said:
"I personally don’t see anything wrong with an artist with a political party on their campaign trail."
@Abraham20289631 said:
"Na Kwaku Flick nu wey influence he go carry give people make them vote npp 😂"
@Twaso24 said:
"Eno be this guy sing y3p3 sika nu bi o 🤔or dem give him some now 🙄"
@affum_kerls said:
"Chale if the carear no dey carry you for hurry ibe so e for dey 😂😂😂😭😭😭"
@Ahllam567_LFC said:
"Music career turn beans so he dey take Bawumia turn gari sure say he fit chop the combo."
Efia Odo predicts victory for Bawumia
YEN.com.gh reported that socialite Efia Odo predicted ahead of Ghana's upcoming elections on December 7, 2024, that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would be declared the winner.
In a post on her X account, she claimed that God showed her that the vice president was going to take the seat in the Jubilee House.
Her statement was received with criticisms from Ghanaians, with many people calling her out for speaking ill of the incumbent government.
Source: YEN.com.gh
