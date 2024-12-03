Budding musician Safo Newman was spotted performing at former president John Dramani Mahama's NDC 24-hour Economy Fun Park

The event was held at the Legon City Mall on December 2, 2024, and it saw Safo Newman performing a refixed version of Nigerian musician Burna Boy's Dangote

The viral video thrilled many Ghanaians, who talked about how well the crowd received him at the concert

Fast-rising musician Safo Newman performed at a political rally organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on behalf of its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama at the Legon City Mall on Monday, December 2, 2024.

Safo Newman performs at the NDC rally at Legon City Mall. Image Credit: @JDMahama and @SIKAOFFICIAL1

Source: Twitter

Safo Newman performs at NDC rally

Safo Newman performed a refixed version of Grammy award-winning Nigerian musician Burna Boy's Dangote at the NDC 24-hour Economy Fun Park.

The crowd welcomed him on stage with open arms amid cheers while others stretched out their hands to shake his hand.

Safo Newman's performance came after he broke into the music scene in 2023 with his trending song Akokoa.

Safo Newman's performance at the NDC rally

Reactions to Safo Newman's NDC Rally Performance

Many people shared diverse opinions regarding Safo Newman performing at a political rally ahead of the December 7 general elections.

Other Ghanaians expressed admiration for the love shown to him by the crowd at the NDC rally during his performance.

The opinions of social media users regarding the video posted by Sika Official on X are below:

@kobby2344153 said:

"Did he just use Burna Boy’s Dangote beat? Wow, he’s talented. Why are they not giving him proper management?"

@PeaceWarInsight said:

"Did he walk to the place? How come his shoes are dirty?"

@ElSaminou said:

"His career no even last 24 hours but he dey perform for 24 hour economy fun park, for fun ampa."

@okesiepapa1 said:

"How are they fanfoolers? This is how every crowd should respond to any musician performing, whether popular or not."

King Paluta performs at Bawumia's rally

YEN.com.gh reported that musician King Paluta performed Makoma at Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential campaign rally.

In a video that went viral, the sensational singer made a strange walk as he entertained the New Patriotic Party bigwigs.

Many Ghanaians in the comment section speculated that he had been paid well by the political party.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh