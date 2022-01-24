Coming from a nuclear family of nine members, Ghanaian young man, Frank Obeng Addae, faced challenges pursuing tertiary education

He was able to obtain funding at some point but had to work hard and cater for the rest of the expenses himself

Through it all, he was able to graduate with first-class as the best student in the College of Basic and Applied Science

Frank Obeng Addae, the valedictorian for the College of Basic and Applied Science at the 2022 congregation held recently, went through thick and thin before graduating with flying colors.

In an interview with Edwardasare.com, Frank revealed that he comes from a family of nine who had to depend on less than GHc500, which made his dreams of pursuing further education very challenging.

Upon finishing senior high school in 2017, Frank desired to pursue Medicine and was able to apply for admission at KNUST, UHAS, and UG, Legon.

Frank Obeng Addae, a Ghanaian man who graduated as valedictorian after struggling

However, due to financial limitations in some cases, he missed out on the opportunity of getting enrolled.

He finally gained late admission to read BSc. Biochemistry, Cell and Molecular Biology at the University of Ghana with scholarships that covered part of his expenses.

"Despite all the challenges, God has made it possible for me to successfully graduate with first-class honors and as the Valedictorian for the College of Basic and Applied Sciences at the University of Ghana.

"In addition to this are other great achievements I chalked at UG. I won several academic and social awards; I served in several leadership portfolios; I participated in several leadership seminars; I took several online courses; also I participated and presented at several international and local research conferences," Frank revealed.

