Bukom Banku has shared his frustrations about Evangelist Mama Pat's infamous predictions about the upcoming elections

The boxer replied to Agradaa with unprintable words as he sought to reprimand her for her remarks about Mahama

Fans from both parties thronged the comments section to share their reactions

Ghanaian boxer and online sensation Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as Bukom Banku, has shared a response to Agradaa's infamous remarks about the National Democratic Congress's John Dramani Mahama.

Agradaa, also known as Evangelist Mama Pat, prophesied that Dr Bawumia would win the upcoming elections.

The founder of Heaven Way church established that she would stop preaching and return to her gods should her prophecy fail.

Videos of Agradaa speaking about John Dramani Mahama's wife and her ability to support the presidential candidate's campaign popped up after her prediction, infuriating scores of NDC followers, including Bukom Banku.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the boxer and online sensation slammed Agradaa, describing her with unprintable words.

Fans react to Bukom Banku's response to Agradaa

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Bukom Banku's response to Evangelist Mama Pat's statement.

Made in heaven 🦋🍀❤️ said:

"I thought I was the only one who heard accrraadaaaa not knowing!!!! The comments section never disappoints 😂😂😂😂😂"

Welbeck wrote:

"Thank you Banku..I was looking somebody who can handle Nana Agradaa. God bless u Banku"

ASAP 🇬🇭❤️🦍 remarked:

"Funny thing too be say he is not a Ghanaian oooo not to even talk of him been a ga 😭💔😂 he’s always letting people insult us 😭😂💔"

NanaBa Sark noted:

"Acraaaadaa has come out to apologize 😂😂😂"

Nanaba remarked:

"Some of you NDC followers are fool too much ah!"

Efia Odo calls victory for Bawumia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo had released a bold prediction about Ghana's upcoming elections.

In her prediction, she claimed that God had revealed to her that the New Patriotic Party's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would win the polls.

Her predictions come several weeks after she announced her decision to take her Christian faith seriously.

