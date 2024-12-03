Shatta Wale, in a video, threw shade at Stonebwoy's fans during his performance at an event in Suhum

The dancehall musician claimed that the BHIM Native fanbase was struggling financially to cater for themselves

Shatta Wale's comments triggered mixed reactions from some fans who thronged to social media

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale took a subtle jab at his rival Stonebwoy's fanbase during a recent music performance at an event.

Shatta Wale shades Stonebwoy's fans on stage during a music performance.

The SM boss recently mounted the stage and performed in front of numerous fans at the Odwira Festival event at Suhum in the Eastern Region last weekend.

Shatta Wale delivered an electrifying performance with a selection of hit songs from his illustrious catalogue, including his recently released Wash song.

Shatta Wale shades Stonebwoy's fans during performance

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale halted his music performance at the event to make a passionate speech to the crowd, who cheered him.

The dancehall musician, who recently travelled to Kumasi and hung out with prominent Kumawood actors, including Dr Likee and Papa Kumasi, prayed for his big fanbase and others associated with his brand to achieve multiple financial successes.

Shatta Wale took a swipe at his rival Stonebwoy's BHIM Native fanbase and other supporters of his colleagues in the music industry, stating that they were all struggling financially to cater for themselves and their loved ones.

Shatta Wale's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Senergy commented:

"Now de3 because Stonebwoy no dey mind you, so you're bringing it to his fans😂😂😂😂."

TBB_IS_EVERYWHERE said:

"We are his biggest nightmare. Aswear BHIM to the wiase 😂🥰."

Mr.smith commented:

"We want Shatta Wale as president 🙏."

Sammy Forson said:

"This guy just sat on television telling us that he doesn’t have any problem with 1GAD so why this statement?"

KILOWANGY commented:

"All this no be relevant bro. Wale de33333 ohhh."

