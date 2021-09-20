Akufo-Addo mourns the death of Ama Benyiwa Doe; says she was a good friend

Ama Benyiwa Doe has been reported dead

The former MP for Gomoa West, and former Central Regional minister, died at the age of 71

Akufo-Addo has sent his condolences to the late MP, who he described as a colleague and good friend

Accra - The former MP for Gomoa West, and a former Central Regional Minister under the National Democratic Congress administration, Ama Benyiwa Doe, was reported dead on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

The news was confirmed by members of her family.

Ama Benyiwa Doe served as National Democratic Congress MP from 1992 to 2004.

She died at the age of 71.

The cause of Ama Benyiwa Doe's death remains unknown for now.

Akufo-Addo mourns the death of Ama Benyiwaa Doe; says she was a good friend Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama (modified by author)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reached out to mourn his fellow colleague during his days in parliament.

In a Tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, he described her as a colleague in parliament who happens to be a good friend of his.

Akufo-Addo prayed that her soul rests in peace until the last day in resurrection when all shall meet again.

Akufo-Addo's post drew a reaction from his Twitter followers.

Henry said he was glad Akufo-Addo showed leadership by commiserating with the opposition party over the loss of one of their own.

Albert rather chose to be sarcastic.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former President John Dramani Mahama and other members of the opposition National Democratic Congress have extended condolence to the bereaved family.

"Ama Benyiwa Doe was a politician and a gender activist and a champion of women's rights. She was an embodiment of limitless courage, commitment and passion for service. May her soul rest in eternal glory," Mahama wrote on his Twitter page.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in as funeral rites are expected to be made.

Bawumia's mother dead

Still on politically related deaths, Hajia Mariama Bawumia died in the early hours of Monday, September 13, 2021.

According to a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on Assase Radio, she had been ill and in a hospital for the past few weeks.

She died at the age of 82.

Hajia Mariama Bawumia was a native of Kpasenkpe in the West Mamprusi District.

She was one of the first northern female students to gain admission to the prestigious Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast.

Source: Yen.com.gh