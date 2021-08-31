Daniel James has signed a five-year contract with Leeds United

The winger joined Manchester United in 2019 from Swansea and made a total of 74 appearances

James, Leeds’s eighth summer signing, will wear the number 20 jersey at Elland Road

Winger Daniel James has joined Leeds United on a permanent transfer from Manchester United on transfer deadline day.

Daniel James has completed a deadline day move to Leeds United. Photo: Leeds.

James had a medical at Leeds on Tuesday, August 31 ahead of flying out with the rest of the Wales squad for the international break.

He signs for Marcelo Bielsa’s side from Manchester United for a fee believed to be £25m ( about GHC 207 million ) two years after he played for the side on loan from the Red Devils.

Leeds have been keeping tabs on the winger since his Swansea days, and they were on the verge of signing him in 2019, but the deal collapsed at the last minute and James went on to join Manchester United instead.

In his first interview as a Leeds United player, James expressed delight to Sky Sports at joining the Elland Road club, saying:

"For me and my football career this is completely the right decision.”

"I had an unbelievable time [at Manchester United]. I made great friends, the staff and fans were amazing to me. It is my time to move on career-wise. I am just looking forward to it,” he went on.

The Wales winger featured in two of Manchester United’s opening three league games, including the hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, August 29.

In total, he made 74 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring seven goals.

Ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford, James was facing an uncertain future, especially because of the influx of players in attacking positions in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

He becomes Leeds’s eighth signing of the summer transfer window and will wear the number 20 shirt.

Cavani likely to inherit Daniel James's jersey

At United, there is likely to be a swap of football numbers following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Premier League website currently lists both Cavani and Cristiano as Manchester United’s number 7’s but the Uruguayan is now likely to inherit James’s number 21 number , leaving the famous number 7 to Cristiano Ronaldo.

