President John Mahama, in a video, shared the first dance with his wife Lordina Mahama, at the presidential inauguration dinner

The president and his wife were joined on the dancefloor by their two young children, Farida Mahama and Sharaf Mahama

The video of John Mahama dancing with his kids triggered positive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

President John Dramani Mahama had a memorable night with his beautiful family at a high-profile event on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Distinguished personalities, including Kalsoume Sinare, Juliet Ibrahim, Kwaku Manu, Jim Iyke, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), Nacee, Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and top officials from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) were among the invited guests at the plush private dinner in Accra.

John Mahama dances with his kids

In a video shared by blogger GH Hyper on his official Instagram page, John Dramani Mahama and his wife, First Lady Lordina Mahama, were spotted showcasing their dance moves with other guests as the disc jockey (DJ) serenaded them with highlife legend Amakye Dede's Akwadaa Wesoa song.

The event's MC requested the couple to share the first dance as part of the celebrations for John Mahama's return to office.

The new Ghanaian president and his wife were joined on the dancefloor by their beautiful kids, Sharaf Mahama and Farida Mahama.

John Mahama's kids, who beamed with excitement, conversed with their parents as they danced along before First Lady Lordina Mahama left them to attend to other matters.

John Mahama, Farida Mahama and Sharaf Mahama were later joined by Shahid Mahama and the eldest child, Shafik Mahama's beautiful Algerian wife, Asma.

Watch the video below:

Mahama and his kids stir reactions

The video of John Mahama and kids dancing at the presidential inauguration dinner triggered reactions from Ghanaians, who gushed about the family's close bond on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

gyeduwaakate commented:

"It feels like we've regained freedom again... Aww Awurade gye😍."

ann.ie_xo_ said:

"See me smiling foolishly 😍😍😍."

archipelago commented:

"JM got an interesting family. I love them 😍."

apiawah_hagan said:

"Now this our President 🔥🔥🔥. Your Excellency ❤️❤️❤️."

itz_biscuit.4eva commented:

"Dema Papa papa…what a demure? This is what the Presidency should look like. Not the beauty and the beast lookalike we endured for 8yrs in a country which was once called Utopia. Now, if you know someone in the opposition party, please check on them because depression might kill them oooo 🤣🤣🤣."

akuaburns33 said:

"Eeeeiiii. I am smiling too much😂😂😂😂😂. Ase mabodam. ..so nice😂😂😂."

dmagicman commented:

"God continue to protect this man, family and the entire country. No weapon fusion against you shall prosper👏❤️🙌."

agyenim___boateng said:

"Leadership at a glance 💯. The epitome of togetherness!!"

shavoo_x commented:

"This is what we call HIS EXCELLENCY 😂😂 😂."

zyz35 said:

"JM dey vibe with his sons waaa like brothers. I love that."

Farida Mahama and brother spend time together

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Farida Mahama and her brother Shahid Mahama spent time together at the presidential inauguration dinner.

The president's kids beamed with excitement as they posed for pictures and videos in the washroom.

Farida Mahama and Shahid Mahama's memorable moment courted attention on social media and excited fans.

