Shatta Wale acquired a brand-new $2.5 million mansion following his return to Ghana from his performance in Jamaica

The dancehall musician, in videos, flaunted the mansion's exterior, which had two swimming pools and a garage filled with his cars

Shatta Wale's acquisition of a new $2.5 million mansion triggered mixed reactions from numerous fans on social media

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has courted massive attention on social media after acquiring a new plush mansion.

The SM boss recently returned to Ghana and received a royal welcome from some Ga traditional leaders and fans, who converged at the airport after his performance at Vybz Kartel's historic Freedom Street concert in Jamaica on December 31, 2024.

In recent years, the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker, known for his extravagant lifestyle, has opened up about his venture into the real estate business and shown some of his numerous properties, including his Shaxi office building in East Legon.

Shatta Wale flaunts his mansion's big compound

After returning to Ghana, Shatta Wale took to social media to share videos of his new mansion as he and his associate hung out together.

In the video, the Melissa hitmaker excitedly celebrated his return to Ghana by throwing a small party, where he and his associates jammed to his music.

The SM boss' beautifully painted new house had two big swimming pools at the back of the mansion and a big compound with a garage filled with his numerous expensive luxurious cars, including a Toyota Land Cruiser and Range Rover.

A grass pavement was perfectly erected at the entrance of Shatta Wale's mansion to provide beautiful scenery. Some trees were planted in the home's backyard to provide shade and air and beautify the landscape.

In the caption, the 2015 MOBO award nominee shared that he had bought the new mansion for a staggering $2.5 million, equivalent to GH₵36,739,798.

Shatta Wale's new mansion marks his latest expensive acquisition. For his 40th birthday celebration in 2024, he purchased a brand new luxurious 5-seater Rolls Royce Cullinan, which cost between $340,000 and over $450,000.

The dancehall musician had acquired a new Lamborghini Urus and Cadillac Escalade SUV.

Below are the videos of Shatta Wale's new $2.5 million mansion:

Shatta Wale's new mansion stirs reactions

Jackie Appiah shows off her big mansion

