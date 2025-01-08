The Ghana Football Association has opened up on circumstances leading to the departure of Black Queens coach Norea Hauptle.

The Swiss trainer left her job as Black Queens coach following the end of her contract in December.

Hauptle has been named the coach of the Copper Queens of Zambia, signing a three-year deal with the bronze medalist at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

There were reports that Hauptle was left frustrated over the lack of preparatory games for her team ahead of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has denied those claims, disclosing that the coach left because of her remuneration demands.

"The GFA met with Nora Hauptle to discuss extending her contract. She demanded a 100% salary increase, but we offered 50%, as the FA has solely financed her salary since her appointment. We tried our best, but she declined our offer. As a professional, she had every right to walk away once her contract ended,' he told Asempa FM, as quoted by 3 Sports.

Her departure has left the Black Queens coaching role vacant with the FA in search of a new tra8iner.

Hauptle qualified the team for the 2024 Africa Women's Cup of Nations, as Ghana returned to the tournament for the first time since 2018.

Black Queens in search of new coach

Following the departure of the Swiss trainer, the Ghana Football Association are on a hunt for a new trainer ahead of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Hauptle qualified the Black Queens for the tournament after a six-year absence but left following the disagreement between herself and the football federation.

"The GFA, desirous of continuing the engagement with Nora opened renewal talks with her in June 2024, knowing that her contract would be ending on December 31, 2024. The GFA presented Nora with a significantly enhanced salary and working proposition. Unfortunately, both parties could not agree on the renewal terms," part of a statement on the FA's website read.

"The GFA will announce a new Coach for the Black Queens in due course," they added.

Although the FA are yet to settle on their preferred candidates, there have been reports of a local manager taking over before the tournament in Morocco this year.

Five coaches tipped to replace Hauptle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that five coaches have been tipped to replace Nora Hauptle following her departure as Black Queens trainer.

The coach includes some of the finest in Ghana including former Black Princesses gaffer Yussif Basigi.

Zambia's Bruce Mwape has also been named in the list as the Ghana Football Association hunt for a coach before WAFCON in Morocco.

