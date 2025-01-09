President John Mahama and his family celebrated his inauguration with a lively dinner dance after he was sworn in on January 7, 2025

The first family dressed elegantly, showed off their moves alongside Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and other dignitaries

Several social media users who watched the first family dance shared their opinions in the comment section of the post

President John Dramani Mahama was recorded dancing with some family members during the presidential inauguration dinner.

After the Presidential inauguration at Independence Square on January 7, 2025, the state hosted a dinner in honour of the new President and Vice President.

President John Mahama and his family take the dance floor at the presidential inauguration dinner. Photo credit: gh hyper

At the dinner, President Mahama wore a three-piece agbada while his sons wore suits. The first lady, Lordina Mahama, wore a green kente gown, and Farida Mahama was dressed in an all-black attire. His daughter-in-law also wore a white gown.

During the presidential inauguration dinner, the first family stepped on the dance floor to show some of their dance moves.

President John Mahama and his wife first took the dance floor. The Vice President, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and the General Secretary of the NDC, Fiifi Kwetey, later joined them.

The president's children joined their parents on the dance floor later—first, Sharaf Mahama, followed by Farida Mahama and Shahid Mahama. Then, the president’s daughter-in-law, Asma Mahama, also joined the family.

They danced to Amakye Dede’s ‘sokoo na mmaa pe’.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on first family’s dance moves

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by ghhyper1. Read them below:

Archipelago said:

“JM got an interesting family I love them 😍.”

Gyeduwaakate wrote:

“It feels like we've regained freedom again... Aww Awurade gye😍.”

Apiawah_hagan said:

“Now this our President 🔥🔥🔥Your Excellency ❤️❤️❤️”

Makafui_sophie wrote:

“Sankofa yenkyiri ampa❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Dmagicman said:

“God continue to protect this man, family and the entire country. No weapon formed against you shall prosper👏❤️🙌.”

Miss_yaa_b wrote:

“Who is this DJ kraa playing mobrowa ahhh 😂😂.”

Jac_klyn691 said:

“Who says there is no God. The nation has spoken.”

Wise12_temaboy wrote:

“I hope them no go get government contract and become millionaires like Akufo Addo’s children.”

Itz_biscuit.4eva said:

"Dema Papa papa…what a demure? This is what Presidency should look like. Not the beauty and the beast lookalike we endured for 8yrs in a country which was once called Utopia. Now If you know someone in the opposition party pls check on them…because depression might kill them oooo 🤣🤣🤣."

Mahama's children at their father's inauguration

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dramani Mahama's sons and only daughter were present at their father's swearing-in ceremony at Independence Square.

In a video, John Dramani Mahama's sons wore batakari and white long-sleeved shirts representing their people. His only daughter, Farida Mahama, wore a green kente with flawless makeup and a wig.

After the video of the arrival for the ceremony surfaced online, several netizens shared their admiration for the first family.

