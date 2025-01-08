Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo was one of several newly elected MPs who were recently sworn into parliament

The MP complimented his colleague from Sekyere Afram Plains, whose photos went viral after the occasion

Fans thronged the comments section as they shared their reactions to the interaction between the new MPs

Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has joined the plethora of fans openly admiring the new MP for Sekyere Afram Plains constituency, Hajia Nasira Afrah.

Nasira was sworn into office during the ninth parliament's first sitting and became the first ever woman to lead the constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She attended her swearing-in ceremony in a breathtaking Made in Ghana outfit making her a star of the occasion. Her photos from the event have gained significant traction on social media.

John Dumelo hails Hajia Nasira

Ayawaso West MP John Dumelo was also sworn into office as a first-time MP after beating her primary opponent and the constituency's incumbent MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

The actor-turned-MP polled 40,561, while his opponent from the New Patriotic Party secured 27,377.

On social media, both MPs from Ayawaso West Wuogon and Sekyere Afram Plains shared their photos online to officially announce their new status.

John Dumelo complimented his colleague, NDC MP, but had to delete and rephrase after severe backlash from fans. In his new post, John Dumelo wrote,

"My MP for Sekyere Afram Plains, you looked amazing."

John Dumelo's remarks about his colleague's appearance brought him endless criticism from fans.

John Dumelo and Hajia Nasira stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to John Dumelo's viral interaction with Hajia Nasira.

@GhanaSocialUni said:

"This is how MPs become distracted."

@MarkSima3 wrote:

"Honorable please we beg post your wife and compliment her by thanking her for taking care of your family. We would appreciate that🙏😃."

@1___Jose noted:

"Onable. This is the 2nd time you have commented on this picture. Focus 💯. We Dey 4 u."

@qw3qu_dee remarked:

"Wifey Watching your constant compliments to Hon like…. So der norrr you want get “work wife."

@madamneka shared:

"Na wa. Somebody cannot compliment a woman in peace again 😅😅."

@MeduzaaOfficial commented:

"Eiii chairman nono , you dey wan carry the movie movie things come this side too."

@Wizkhel_3 added:

"Mm, I need to start my farming business. Her Royal majesty, Hajia Nasira Afrah, is there any 1 acre to lease under permit 🙇🏽‍♂️"

Sammy Gyamfi leaves wife behind

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sammy Gyamafi and his wife's arrival at John Mahama's inauguration ceremony on January 7 had attracted significant criticism.

The National Democratic Congress' National Communications Officer held his wife's hand at the entrance of Black Star Square but left her behind and walked ahead of her while speaking to the media.

This gesture sparked mixed reactions online, with many Ghanaians disapproving of his actions.

