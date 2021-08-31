Michael Jordan’s Used Boxer Shorts Selling for GHC 3,000 at Auction

The boxers were put up for auction by Leland's auctioneers and has signs of being heavily used

The good or bad news for enthusiasts willing to buy the shorts is that they have been dry cleaned thoroughly

The shorts are part of Jordan's past belongings put up for sale by his bodyguard, and there are many other items in store

Michael Jordan enthusiasts can now have something they can boast about sharing with the legendary basketballer after his used boxers went up on sale.

Michael Jordan’s boxers are up for sale and enthusiasts must be happy. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler.

Source: Getty Images

This is after a pair of the NBA's legend's boxers went up for sale, and the price is a cool KSh 55k.

According to Page Six, Leland's auctioneers are have put Jordan's undies up for sale, which are said to have been regularly worn by the legend and has signs of being 'heavily used'.

An auction insider claimed that the cloth is as close to greatness as one can get, and wearing the same undies as Jordan does sound like greatness.

The good or bad news for the enthusiast is that they have a dry cleaning badge, which only means they have been washed and so only the memory of the NBA star remains.

The boxers are said to be part of Jordan's belongings put up for sale by his bodyguard John Michael, with other items including coats, suits, ties and gold clubs once belonging to Jordan.

