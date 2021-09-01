Cristiano Ronaldo said this one is for you to Sir Alex Ferguson after completing his move from Juventus to Man United

Ferguson signed Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 and won three Premier League titles and the Champions League

The 36-year-old also won his first Ballon d'Or accolade in 2008 playing under the Scot manager at the Theatre of Dreams

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a special message to Sir Alex Ferguson on his lengthy social media post after completing his move to Manchester United, Metro.

History between Ferguson and Ronaldo

The 36-year-old was signed by the veteran Scot manager from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 and he spent six years at Old Trafford before leaving for Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo told Alex Ferguson that 'this is for you' after completing Man United move. Photo by ANDREW YATES

The 79-year-old discovered Ronaldo during United's pre-season game with his boyhood club and dazzled the entire team which convinced the Scotsman to bring him to the Theatre of Dream.

The Portuguese's relationship with Ferguson was cordial and it reflected on the pitches they won many trophies together.

The player and manager shared three Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League and the Champions League, which earned Ronaldo his first Ballon d'Or.

Sir Alex is understood to have been involved in persuading Ronaldo to rejoin the Red Devils from Juventus which he agreed.

And after completing his medical and the paperwork, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner did not leave out Ferguson in his message on Instagram.

Ronaldo's message to Fergie

"I’m right here!

"I’m back where I belong!

"Let’s make it happen once again!

"PS - Sir Alex, this one is for you…"

Ronaldo's post now has over 17 million likes on Instagram and his new teammates including Raphael Varane and Marcus also commented on the post.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's stock is getting higher since he decided to return to Manchester United after 11 years away from Old Trafford.

The news of the 36-year-old playing at the Theatre of Dreams has affected everything about him positively including his current followers on social media.

A report from ESPN FC revealed that the five-time Ballon d'Or's followers on Instagram has massively increased from 186,000,000 to 335,000,000 million.

The increase in followership on Ronaldo's Instagram is more than all the top-flight English division clubs combined.

