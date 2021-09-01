Medikal's wife Fella Makafui has educated a lady who questioned the need for a waist trainer after surgery

She said with or without surgery, women need waist trainer to maintain their body shape

Fella quickly deleted the chat with the lady but YEN.com.gh already got a copy of it

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, has responded to a female fan who challenged her on the need for wearing a waist trainer after having a surgery to enhance one’s body.

Fella shared a post with some other ladies with tight waist trainers as advertisement.

However, a lady by the name she_loves_becca, wrote that she does not see the need for an Obengfo customer (a term used for women who have had liposuction in Ghana) to wear a waist trainer.

Fella Makafui replied her and said the lady was speaking in arrogance because whether surgery or no surgery, one needs to wear waist trainers to maintain their body shape.

She_loves_becca apologised for her comments and said she thought once one goes under the knife, you do not need waist trainers.

To this, Fella emphasised that everyone who goes for liposuction needs waist trainers to maintain their body shape.

YEN.com.gh’s checks again revealed that Fella has deleted the comment and responses, perhaps to not draw any attention to herself or her body, but, we got a copy of the comment before deletion.

YEN.com.gh cannot say, however, if Fella has gone for surgery to enhance her body

