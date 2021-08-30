Medikal has shared videos of his daughter Island on her birthday today, August 30, 2021

The proud father wished his daughter well as she was seen in videos eating

Island appeared to be enjoying some bread and egg as she nibbled happily

Island Frimpong, the daughter of celebrity couple Medikal, known in real life as Samuel Frimpong and Precious Fella Makafui, is a year older today, August 30, 2021.

To celebrate the big day, rapper Medikal took to social media to share some homemade videos of his daughter.

One of the videos showed the young princess nibbling on what looked like fried egg as she stood in the plush living room of her parents.

Another video saw the little girl chewing bread while hanging from her mother's shoulder in what looked like a closet.

Medikal also posted a photo from the princess-themed photo shoot that she had to mark the special day.

After posting the photo and videos, a proud father in the person of Medikal captioned them: "Happy birthday my love, you are the greatest gift the universe has ever seen @islandfrimpong I love you"

Many celebs, friends and followers of the Omo Ada hitmaker took to the comment section to react to the photo and videos.

Actor raheemjnr wrote: "Billion dollar baby"

Ataa Adwoa hitmaker bosom_pyung commented: "More Life kingkong Ba"

sharonmillions had this to say: "Happy Birthday Islander!"

adjoathemodel came in with the comment: "Our beautiful Princess"

ionareine wrote: "Happy birthday princess"

bella_enyonam commented: "Happy birthday to her"

There were many birthday wishes that came in for the pretty princess who just turned 1 year old.

