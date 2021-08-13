Fella Makafui: 7 Funny Videos of Medikal’s wife Proving she is a Talented Comedian
Popular Ghanaian actress and entertainer, Fella Makafui, is not just good at mere acting but also a real comedian.
Videos of Medikal’s wife show how effortlessly she can make her clients laugh and admire her deeper.
The funny videos of Fella also prove how down-to-earth and happy a soul she is.
YEN.com.gh brings you seven of these videos proving that Fella is down to earth and an all-round entertainer.
1. In this video, Fella thrilled her fans with her inability to correctly sing her song:
2. In this similar video, she struggled to sing Nigerian musician Yemi Alade's song:
3. In this hilarious video, she pranked an okada rider on the street. She pretended she wanted a ride only to use the rider's side mirror as her dressing mirror. Fella was given a wild chase:
4. Her acting prowess came to play here when she acted as a kenkey seller with her husband:
5. Mrs. Medikal is a good dancer, too:
6. Fella happily dances with another person in her room:
7. The new mother playfully sings for her daughter when she was just one-month-old:
