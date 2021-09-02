Despite's son Kennedy Osei recently attended the wedding of his friend as one of the groomsmen

The Despite Media General Manager spiced up the place with some funny dance moves

A video of Kennedy's dance moves has popped up online and it is making waves

Kennedy Osei, the first son of business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, showed his fun side as he attended a friend's wedding.

Kennedy attended the wedding of his friend Teddy Osei, a designer who is popularly known as Royalty By Nana Sei.

Teddy got married to his beautiful fiance called Stephanie in a plush wedding ceremony.

Kennedy Osei who was one of the groomsmen at the wedding was full of fun as he showed off some dance moves.

In a video from the wedding sighted on the Instagram blog, Sweet Maame Adwoa, the Despite Media General Manager is seen dressed in a black suit with a black cap just like other groomsmen.

With the couple and other groomsmen lined up for what looks like a photoshoot, Kennedy decided to join them by dancing.

He showed off some funny dance moves including throwing his leg into the air like someone doing the legwork dance.

The funny dance from Kennedy got the bride, groom, and all the other people in the bridal train bursting into laughter.

Kennedy's dance moves did not only get his friends laughing but it has got many social media users laughing since it popped up online.

Despite's 1st son studying law

The video of Kennedy Osei comes after he was recently reported to be gearing towards becoming a lawyer.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh Kennedy Osei is studying at the Ghana School of Law in order to be called to the bar and become a lawyer.

At the time of the report, The Despite Media General Manager was undergoing an internship at Blagogee, Blacksword, and Co, a law firm based at East Legon in Accra.

Photos from the internship of Kennedy Osei, who got his law degree in 2017 from MountCrest University College, had also surfaced online.

