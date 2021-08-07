Osei Kwame Despite's son Kennedy Osei is studying at the Ghana School of Law as he aims to become a lawyer soon

The Despite Media General Manager is undergoing internship at Blagogee, Blacksword, and Co, a law firm based at East Legon in Accra

Kennedy Osei got his law degree in 2017 from the MountCrest Unviversity College

Despite Media General Media Kennedy Asante Osei is aspiring to become a lawyer, YEN.com.gh can report.

Kennedy Osei, who happens to be the first son of business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, has already started studying law.

The Despite Media General Manager, YEN.com.gh understands, is advanced in his studies to become a lawyer.

He is currently studying at the Ghana School of Law, Makola, in pursuit of being called to the bar.

As part of his training, he is currently undertaking his internship with a law firm, Blagogee, Blacksword & Co Chambers.

Photos have popped up showing Kennedy Osei's exploits as an intern in the law firm.

In one of the photos, Kennedy is seen with the first partner of Blagogee, Blacksword & Co Chambers, Charles Dela Blagogee.

Another photo shows Kennedy Osei's picture framed as part of the law firm's interns for 2021.

Kennedy Osei's education

Kennedy Osei got his Bachelor Laws (LLB) degree from MOuntcrest University College in 2017.

Before studying for a law degree, Kennedy had obtained a Masters degree in Economics from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom in 2014.

He got his first Bachelors degree from the University of Ghana in 2012. He studied Business Administration.

