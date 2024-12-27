Tima Kumkum has opened up about the childbirth process in the US after welcoming her third child abroad

The media presenter was with US-based viral sensation Obaa Cee when she shared her experience as an expectant mother

Her account of life in the US as compared to Ghana has stoked a frenzy on social media

Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah, also known as Tima Kumkum, recently welcomed a new baby after traveling to the US.

The TV and radio presenter had been in the US for several weeks before giving birth. In a recent video, the renowned media personality recounted her life as an expectant mother before delivering her baby in the US.

According to the new mother, the childbirth process as an expectant mother in Ghana pales compared to what she experienced giving birth to her new child in the US.

Speaking to US-based Obaa Cee, Tima Kumkum said,

"Delivery here is the best. The difference is serious. I remember in Ghana, they'll give you a list. Failure to provide an item on the list can lead to difficulties in accessing health services. Over here, they even offered me a nightie, baby items and other essentials."

She said her carers in the US pampered her and offered tips to help maintain her baby's health.

Netizens react to Tima Kumkum's account

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Tima Kumkum's experience in the US.

Freda Awinbisa said:

"Some people come without anything, yet we take care of them…the difference is it’s there, but when you say this de3, you are not being honest, please."

user7059626391449 wrote:

"I gave birth in America here last year December and what she is saying is very true was shock mpo💯."

Aduanaba Gh noted:

"What of the cost involved please, can it be compared to Ghana? "

Mrs Amoako remarked:

"You can’t compare American to Ghana but for the teaching de3 sister don’t be ungrateful to Ghanaian midwives, I have given birth abroad but i learnt everything online."

Beckymod added:

"Please how much sis u paid as hospital bill over there and here in Ghana 😂😂😂... midwives in Ghana we are the best."

Obaa Cee gifts Tima Kumkum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Obaa Cee had surprised Tima Kumkum with a gift, which the latter was elated to receive.

The Ghanaian duo traded several jokes amongst themselves about life in the US, especially the unbearable weather.

