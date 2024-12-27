Sista Afia has thrown down a challenge to anyone who can defeat her in the Mortal Kombat video game, offering $2k to the winner

The singer said she believed there was no one who could challenge her and warned potential challengers not to underestimate her

Her statement attracted a lot of challengers who took her on her offer and bragged about their talents in the popular video game

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has challenged gamers to defeat her in Mortal Kombat, offering a $2,000 cash prize to anyone who can win.

Sista Afia throws down a Mortal Kombat video game challenge online. Photo source: sistaafia

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia has expressed confidence in her skills, stating that no one could beat her, and warned potential challengers not to underestimate her.

The post quickly gained attention, with many gamers eager to take up the challenge.

In her message, Afia made it clear that only skilled players should consider facing her. Her confident tone sparked a wave of responses, with many bragging about their abilities in the popular video game.

In the comments section of the post, the singer interacted with challengers and bragged about how good she was at the popular video game.

Sister Afia's MK challenge sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

techtrician said:

"I don’t have 2K dollars or the cedi equivalent but I believe I can take you on paaaa and defeat you in MK."

mynameis_kofi commented:

"MK is the most useless game ever ...ni tactics just press buttons till your tomb hurts."

Archipalago said:

"You can’t play with me! Noob Saibot is my player so do the maths."

mickydarlen commented:

"Woman wo dey play mortal kombart di33 obaa Jackie Chan oo. 😂😂"

Dawson_Blaud reacted:

"Dollars? 🤔 Afia paaa you want make dem chop your monies keke."

Sister Afia talks about previous jobs

Sista Afia has proven herself to be a jack of all trades; she recently disclosed the numerous jobs she did in the past before music.

The singer, in a previous report by YEN.com.gh, said that, in addition to working as a nurse, she was also once a cook and cleaner.

After these, she decided to focus on her musical talents so it is no surprise that Sista Afia is well-versed in video games as well.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh