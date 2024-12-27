Farida Mahama, the daughter of president-elect John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama, turned many heads online with her striking beauty

She was dressed in all black, and wore heavy makeup, and jewellery as she posed in front of the mirror in the washroom

Manby people complimented her in the comment section as they admired how gorgeous she looked in the video

Farida Mahama, the daughter of president-elect John Dramani Mahama and Lordina Mahama, shared a lovely video of herself showing off her beauty and fashion.

Farida Mahama flaunts her beauty in a video.

Source: TikTok

Farida Mahama flaunts her outfit

In the video on her TikTok page, Farida Mahama looked elegant in her all-black attire. he wore a long-sleeved top with the ends of the sleeves styled with feather-like fabric.

The only daughter of the president-elect Mahama paired her stylish top with trousers of the same colour and texture.

She accessorised her look by wearing a sparkling necklace, charm bracelets, and rings, which she wore on both hands.

In the video, she flaunted her voluptuous figure and beauty. She uses her iPhone Pro Max to capture the memorable moment in the washroom mirror.

Farida's makeup was perfectly done, and her beautiful facial features were elevated.

Reactions to Farida Mahama's video

Many people in the comment section talked about how beautiful Farida Mahama looked in the video, such that they complimented her.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users:

Abena Tirimud3 said:

"Miss Ghana 🥰 Queen of NDC🥰🥰."

BEAUTY ARENA said:

"Eii Farida so I have watched you grow so beautiful ooo waoow 💓."

user Bobbydramani said:

"Queen Latifa🤣🤣🤣🤣 You've Come up All Pretty Girl...😊."

Everlasting Bàë said:

"my month and year mate 🥳😂and also NDC supporter perfect combi 🫠🥳."

Farida Mahama travels with her daddy

YEN.com.gh reported that Farida Mahama, the daughter of president-elect John Dramani Mahama, in a video, was seen travelling with her father.

They were both seated in the backseat of a Toyota Highlander while the incoming president greeted bystanders, who welcomed him with cheers.

Farida shared an adorable selfie with her head on her father's shoulder as they both smiled beautifully in the photo.

Source: YEN.com.gh