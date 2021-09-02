A woman has got people talking on social media after snatching a souvenir from the person sharing it at a party

The souvenir distributor ignored the woman while giving other guests on her table but she wasn't expecting the response to her action

As the souvenir distributor was leaving, the party guest who had been ignored snatched a plastic container from her which made the latter lose balance and almost fell

A party rocker has been captured on camera snatching a souvenir from another woman that ignored her while sharing it.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the person sharing the souvenir gave everyone on the woman's table and ignored the latter who was already expecting hers.

The souvenir distributor moved to another table to give the guests that were seated there. The party rocker snatched the souvenir from the distributor who lost balance and almost fell to the ground.

She placed the souvenir, a plastic container, on her table. The distributor protested and tried to reach for it but the party rocker wasn't going to let her effort be in vain - she grabbed the container and the distributor walked away.

Social media reacts

Netizens on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

@leeisdname said:

"This is very embarrassing.... I fit enter ground after I swear...."

@junior.of.phcixy commented:

"The violence is taketh by force."

@__realiwa__ wrote:

"Na from house dem don dey fight come."

@iam_samad__ said:

"Seems them no invite am come that party."

@honyfactory_comedy commented:

"Hanty no wan carry last oo even tho she was not invited and doesn't belong to their clique she must posses her possession by force."

