GFA president Kurt Okraku marked his latest CAF appointment with a gospel-inspired celebration

While he usually prefers celebrating his wins with Shatta Wale tunes, Kurt opted for a classic gospel song this time around

Mr. Okraku was recently elected onto the CAF Executive Committee, becoming the sixth Ghanaian to reach that milestone

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku, momentarily set aside his love for Shatta Wale's music to celebrate his latest milestone—securing a coveted seat on the CAF Executive Committee.

His election makes him only the sixth Ghanaian to hold this prestigious role, joining an elite group of administrators, including Ohene Djan, Kobina Hagan, Nana Fredua Mensah, Samuel Okyere, and Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Kurt Okraku bags top CAF appointment

Elected unopposed, Okraku will serve on the 24-member CAF Executive Committee for a term spanning 2025 to 2029.

His rise within football administration has been nothing short of remarkable, a journey that has seen him lead Ghanaian football since 2019, per Ghanafa.org.

The GFA, the association he heads, in a statement, highlighted his transformative leadership, emphasising his efforts in transparency, grassroots development, women’s football, and youth initiatives.

"Kurt Okraku's election to the CAF Executive Committee comes as recognition of his remarkable leadership at the Football Association, where he has worked to rejuvenate Ghanaian football since taking office in 2019."

"His efforts to enhance transparency, promote grassroots football, women's football and focus on youth development have been well noted within the African football community."

These contributions have earned him widespread recognition across the African football landscape.

Kurt Okraku ditches Shatta Wale, embraces gospel tunes

Upon returning from Egypt on Friday, Okraku received a rousing reception from GFA staff and the Ghana Supporters Union.

The celebrations continued at the GFA headquarters, where he was met with another wave of excitement.

In a viral video circulating on social media, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Dreams FC owner was seen joyfully dancing and singing to classic gospel tunes, with staff members cheering him on.

A dyed-in-the-wool Shatta Wale fan, Kurt, opted to mark the occasion with a gospel tune, showing gratitude and faith alongside those present who praised God for his latest achievement.

With this appointment, Mr. Okraku now holds three key positions in football governance: GFA President, WAFU Zone B President and now CAF Executive Committee Member.

Kurt Okraku honours Kwesi Nyantakyi

In the wake of his election, Okraku took time to appreciate those who paved the way, notably former FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi, as noted by Myjoyonline.

Expressing his gratitude on Facebook, he wrote:

“I took the opportunity to acknowledge the immense contributions of my predecessors, particularly former GFA boss, President Kwesi Nyantakyi, for his advice, support, and encouragement every step of the way.”

With his growing influence on the African football stage, Okraku’s appointment signals a new era of leadership and ambition for Ghanaian football at the continental level.

