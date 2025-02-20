A GoFundMe has been set up in an attempt to raise money to pay medical bills accumulated during the course of journalist Kofi Adoma Nwawani's treatment

The organiser of the fundraiser explained that Kofi Adoma needed to undergo imminent eye surgery

Social media users who reacted to the plea for financial assistance expressed hope that Kofi Adoma will regain full fitness

An online fundraiser has been set up as part of efforts aimed at helping popular Ghanaian media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani with his eye treatment.

This comes after he suffered a severe eye injury in the aftermath of a shooting incident which occurred months ago.

Ghanaian YouTuber Magraheb known in real life as Kofi Oppong was the brain behind the online fundraiser aimed at generating money to help pay the bills of his embattled friend Kofi Adoma.

Details on the GoFundMe page sighted by YEN.com.gh indicated 64 people have donated with a total of €2857 equivalent to GH¢46,000 raised since the online fundraiser began on February 16, 2025.

The target set for the online fundraising campaign is €50,000 equivalent to GH¢800,000.

A synopsis explaining the fundraiser push noted that some surgeries had already been done, however more surgeries had to be performed on Kofi Adoma.

He expressed hope that well-meaning Ghanaians will come to the aid of Kofi Adoma by donating to help him get the needed medical care.

"Some of the surgeries have been done and there are still more to do. The cost of the surgeries is enormous and the people that were supposed to take responsibility for this have decided to do nothing about it."

"Any amount will be highly appreciated and may God bless everyone who is willing to help Bra Kofi in this critical time, Thank you."

Ghanaians react to Kofi Adoma's surgery fundraiser

Social media users have wished Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery.

@BettyJohnson-u2d commented:

"Well detailed and thanks for the update, very bad and speedy recovery to bra Kofi and all those who got injured."

@FRED1STUDIOS indicated:

"Eye problem hmmmm, it is not easy, I remember when I had an accident and my right eye got affected by glass particles. God be with him, God bless you, man."

@Tinnaappiah7795 added:

"He even moved back to where Bro Kofi was standing. Kofi, I wish you a speedy recovery. This is so sad. Thank u Magraheb for the updates, and also for being a good friend."

@GABBYGH indicated:

"Nipa nyɛ oo. Nipa pa pa ho ɛhi nti no, always be careful of the people close to you and those who say they love you. Nipa nyɛ. Bra Kofi Never Give Up ok. God Almighty is with you."

Kofi Adoma's wife update on husband's condition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Miracle Adoma, the wife of renowned journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani refuted reports that her husband was attacked by assailants.

Rather she explained that Kofi Adoma was affected by gunpowder residue after the person firing the gun mistakenly shot in his direction.

Miracle indicated that one of her husband's eyes was blinded by the shooting and later on, he also lost sight in the other eye.

