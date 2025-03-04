A University of Ghana Lecturer, Dr Emmanuel Adomako, has passed away, breaking the hearts of students and his colleague lecturers

The University of Ghana community has been thrown into a state of mourning following the demise of one of its lecturers, Dr Emmanuel Adomako.

The sad news of the lecturer's passing was announced on the X page of Voice of Legon (VoL) on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Ghanaian lecturer passes away, breaking many hearts on social media. Image source: University of Ghana, Voice of Legon

Source: Facebook

Details of Dr Adomako's passing are scanty as the cause of his death and place of death were not stated in the post.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Dr. Adomako Emmanuel, a lecturer at the University of Ghana," VoL said in the X post.

Reports indicate that Dr Adomako was a prominent lecturer who taught Commercial Law in the school.

After breaking the news to the online community, Voice of Legon commiserated with the bereaved family of the deceased.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the entire university community during this difficult time. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Dr Adomako's death

Netizens who saw the post announcing Dr Adomako's death were heartbroken. Many in the comments section expressed their condolences.

"Chale ma commercial law lecturer oo."

"Rip Dr Adomako Emmanuel. Till we meet again."

"My deepest condolences to the entire family and the university community."

"Oh Doc 😞😞May his soul rest in perfect peace."

"This man was good, he’s the realest lecturer I met."

"My commercial law lecturer."

"He taught me Commercial Law. May his soul rest in peace."

"Ohh. rip doc."

"What happened."

"Slow o. My lecturer at UGBS."

"Top boy."

"I really sad after my paper."

"Comm law lecturer ei."

"My lecturer be dat."

"May his soul rest in perfect peace."

"Rip katakyie."

"Commercial law?"

Source: YEN.com.gh