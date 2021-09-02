A Nigerian church has given a young girl a full scholarship to study at a university in the United States

Presenting the girl her student visa, the head of the church revealed that the source of the funding was offerings and tithes

Chioma Ezedigbo is said to be the daughter of a poor widow whose husband was shot dead by unknown gunmen

A Nigerian girl, Chioma Ezedigbo, from a humble background, is set to study in the United States on scholarship thanks to her church's kindness.

This is as the Nigerian church, Omega Power Ministry (OPM) used its offerings and tithes in financing the academic philanthropic deed.

The head of the church presented the young student with her visa Photo Credit: Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

Confirming the gesture in a post on his Facebook handle on Wednesday, September 1, the head of the church, Chibuzor Gift Chinyere, said it is a gesture his commission does almost every week.

Chibuzor could be seen in photos he shared handing to the girl her student visa and praying for her.

Chioma will be going to Chalton University to study nursing.

The young girl's dad was said to have been shot dead by unknown gunmen, making her mother a widow.

Read the full post below:

People hail the church's kind gesture

Jeff Maduka wrote:

"Congratulations daddy you are the best the Dangerous Giver."

Malachi Ebepu said:

"Congratulations to you, the beneficiary of this God's inspired uncommon gift. You light shall keep shining.

"May God bless Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere in billion folds, in Jesus name. Amen."

Ken Matthew Ogudu remarked:

"No day passes without you put smiles in many faces. God bless you sir."

Ibe Ikechi reacted:

"This one loud ooo... Congratulations to her... more grace daddy."

