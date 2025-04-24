Gerard Piqué’s love life has remained a hot topic in Spain ever since his high-profile split from Shakira

The former Barcelona defender had been in a relationship with Clara Chia for the past three years

Pique and Shakira were together for 11 years and had two sons before she ended the relationship amid allegations of his infidelity

Former Barcelona and Spain star Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend of three years, Clara Chia, have reportedly broken up.

The relationship came under public scrutiny from the beginning, especially after Piqué’s split from global music icon Shakira.

Gerard Pique and Clara Chia have reportedly broken up after three years together.

According to Spanish TV show Vamos a Ver, via Marca, journalist Adriana Dorronsoro confirmed the separation, although the cause remains unclear.

There are rumours of third-party involvement, but no specific details have been confirmed.

Rumours and reports surrounding the breakup

Dorronsoro opened up that her source is “very close to the couple” and hinted at outside interference playing a role in the split.

Clara Chia, who is 12 years younger than Piqué, works for a sports entertainment production company.

Though unconfirmed, speculation has surfaced around Piqué being spotted in Miami with a red-haired woman.

Spanish outlets have also pointed to Piqué’s split life between Barcelona and Miami as a potential point of contention in the relationship.

Past drama with Shakira still looms

Piqué’s personal life has been a frequent topic in the media since his breakup with Shakira in June 2022 after 11 years and two children together—Milan and Sasha.

Shakira, who has taken public jabs at Piqué through her music, once reportedly discovered his alleged infidelity via a jar of missing strawberry jam—something she later denied.

Shakira and Pique were together for 11 years and had two sons together: Milan and Sasha. Photo: Europa Press Entertainment.

Following their separation, Spanish media reported that Piqué was living apart from Shakira before officially moving in with Chia.

Piqué reflects on life amid scrutiny

In an earlier interview with CNN via Daily Mail, Piqué shared his thoughts on the ongoing media attention:

“In the end, the truth or what happens is not told in the way it was... I am very happy, I have a great time and I feel privileged.”

Despite the intense scrutiny, the retired footballer expressed gratitude for his career, family, and friends, adding that he finds peace of mind in those who truly know him.

However, his recent reported breakup signals yet another twist in his closely followed personal life.

How Shakira reportedly caught Pique cheating

In 2022, Spanish outlet El Periódico reported that Gerard Piqué and Shakira had been living apart for several weeks after the singer allegedly asked him to leave their family home.

A theory at the time suggested that Shakira discovered signs of infidelity when she noticed someone had eaten a jar of strawberry jam—something only she liked.

The Colombian singer has since denied that story. By summer 2023, Piqué had reportedly moved in with Clara Chia—into the same Barcelona residence he once shared with Shakira—but now, that relationship also appears to have ended.

Shakira pockets big money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shakira made history as the first artist to perform during halftime at the Copa America final, entertaining fans as Argentina faced Colombia.

Taking inspiration from the NFL's Super Bowl spectacle, the "Hips Don’t Lie" star delivered her show in Miami and was reportedly paid a significant fee for the performance.

