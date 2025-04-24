Gerard Piqué Reportedly Ends Relationship with Girlfriend Clara Chia
- Gerard Piqué’s love life has remained a hot topic in Spain ever since his high-profile split from Shakira
- The former Barcelona defender had been in a relationship with Clara Chia for the past three years
- Pique and Shakira were together for 11 years and had two sons before she ended the relationship amid allegations of his infidelity
Former Barcelona and Spain star Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend of three years, Clara Chia, have reportedly broken up.
The relationship came under public scrutiny from the beginning, especially after Piqué’s split from global music icon Shakira.
According to Spanish TV show Vamos a Ver, via Marca, journalist Adriana Dorronsoro confirmed the separation, although the cause remains unclear.
There are rumours of third-party involvement, but no specific details have been confirmed.
Rumours and reports surrounding the breakup
Dorronsoro opened up that her source is “very close to the couple” and hinted at outside interference playing a role in the split.
Clara Chia, who is 12 years younger than Piqué, works for a sports entertainment production company.
Though unconfirmed, speculation has surfaced around Piqué being spotted in Miami with a red-haired woman.
Spanish outlets have also pointed to Piqué’s split life between Barcelona and Miami as a potential point of contention in the relationship.
Past drama with Shakira still looms
Piqué’s personal life has been a frequent topic in the media since his breakup with Shakira in June 2022 after 11 years and two children together—Milan and Sasha.
Shakira, who has taken public jabs at Piqué through her music, once reportedly discovered his alleged infidelity via a jar of missing strawberry jam—something she later denied.
Following their separation, Spanish media reported that Piqué was living apart from Shakira before officially moving in with Chia.
Piqué reflects on life amid scrutiny
In an earlier interview with CNN via Daily Mail, Piqué shared his thoughts on the ongoing media attention:
“In the end, the truth or what happens is not told in the way it was... I am very happy, I have a great time and I feel privileged.”
Despite the intense scrutiny, the retired footballer expressed gratitude for his career, family, and friends, adding that he finds peace of mind in those who truly know him.
However, his recent reported breakup signals yet another twist in his closely followed personal life.
How Shakira reportedly caught Pique cheating
In 2022, Spanish outlet El Periódico reported that Gerard Piqué and Shakira had been living apart for several weeks after the singer allegedly asked him to leave their family home.
A theory at the time suggested that Shakira discovered signs of infidelity when she noticed someone had eaten a jar of strawberry jam—something only she liked.
The Colombian singer has since denied that story. By summer 2023, Piqué had reportedly moved in with Clara Chia—into the same Barcelona residence he once shared with Shakira—but now, that relationship also appears to have ended.
Shakira pockets big money
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shakira made history as the first artist to perform during halftime at the Copa America final, entertaining fans as Argentina faced Colombia.
Taking inspiration from the NFL's Super Bowl spectacle, the "Hips Don’t Lie" star delivered her show in Miami and was reportedly paid a significant fee for the performance.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.