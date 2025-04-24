Ghanaian actress Tracey Boaky has inspired many fashion lovers with her two-piece outfit for her latest photoshoot

Tracey Boakye looked effortlessly chic in flawless makeup and frontal lace hairstyle to complete her look

Some social media have reacted to Tracey Boakye and Gloria Sarfo's intriguing scene in her upcoming movie on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has emerged as a notable style influencer this week, showcasing her fashion sense through a recent photoshoot.

She donned a long-sleeve floral top paired with elegant purple ankle-length trousers, accentuating her designer shoes.

Tracey Boakye slays in a beautiful dress. Photo credit: @traceyboakye.

Source: Instagram

Tracey Boakye completed her look with a glamorous side-parted hairstyle cascading down her back, complemented by flawless makeup featuring long eyelashes and perfectly defined eyebrows.

To accessorise, she chose beautiful earrings that coordinated with her bracelet and displayed a chic Chanel bag. Her outfit was finished with embellished white shoes that added an extra touch of sophistication.

Check out the photo below:

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye rocks shorts

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye looked gorgeous in a stylish tan top and short denim jeans for her photoshoot.

The happily married woman flaunted her fine legs in a short outfit while rocking elegant sandals to complete her look.

Tracey Boakye looked like an African goddess in a coloured Barbie-inspired hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her gorgeous look.

The Instagram video of Tracey Boakye rocking shorts is below:

Tracey Boakye shares a new movie on Instagram

Tracey Boakye has been making waves in the film industry. Recently, she and fellow actress Gloria Sarfo were featured in a scene from her upcoming movie, where they portrayed street hawkers selling bread.

Their performance, where they dressed as market women, has garnered attention and sparked conversations among fans.

The celebrity duo looked ethereal in cornrow hairstyles and showed off their bare faces without makeup in the trending video.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

tantigh stated:

"Awwwwn today I hugged u at Pokuase, that was cute 😍😍😍😍 good job can’t wait for the movie."

Gaiseyeliz900 stated:

"Eeeeei Tracy and Gloria my Gees, can't wait 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️😂😂😂."

jennifer_amoakoh1

"Infact there is one thing I love about sister Tracy … she is always busy with her business……God bless you Obaa Yaa papa bi."

preschoolcambridge

"Tracey you're beautiful."

sophiafrance15

"Tracy it my glory customer dadaada oooooooo😂."

aduwaaesther

"She looked like you."

sheilaawutey

"Y3nky3 anaa??😂😂😂."

abdullai670

"Ey3 200 cedis oooo😂😂😂😂🤣😹😹😹😹 herhhhh Tracy 😹😹😹😹."

trishabenakyerewaa

"I am patiently waiting."

The Instagram video of Tracey Boakye and Gloria Sarfo acting is below:

Tracey Boakye celebrates her son's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tracey Boakye, who celebrated her son Kwaku Danso Yahaya’s 10th birthday on August 27, 2024.

To mark this special occasion, she shared a carousel post on her Instagram, featuring throwback and recent photos along with a heartfelt birthday message.

In her post, she expressed her deep love for her son, reflecting on the joy and laughter he brings into her life and her pride in his qualities of courage, kindness, and honesty.

Source: YEN.com.gh