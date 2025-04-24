Unstable electricity is crippling homes, hospitals, schools, and small businesses across the Volta Region

While GRIDCo has been blamed for supplying low voltage, ECG says it’s working to stabilise the situation

Citizens, engineers, and business owners are calling for long-term fixes to restore stable and reliable power

Residents across the Volta Region are frustrated over ongoing power fluctuations and low voltage that have disrupted homes, businesses, and essential services.

The situation, which has persisted for months, is fueling public anger and sparking renewed calls for decisive intervention from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), and government officials.

Businesses, homes, and hospitals suffer

From rural communities to urban centres, locals report daily power inconsistencies that affect everything from basic household activities to the functioning of hospitals and small-scale enterprises.

“We are running at a loss every day,” says Edem Bansah, a cold store operator in Ho. “My fridges cannot maintain temperature, and I’ve lost stock worth thousands of cedis in the past two weeks.”

At a community health centre in Akatsi, a nurse revealed how the erratic supply is “putting lives at risk,” especially concerning vaccine storage and equipment operation. Students and teachers are also struggling, as the power cuts disrupt both study and lesson schedules.

Minister confronts ECG and GRIDCo

The widespread impact prompted Volta Regional Minister Hon. James Gunu to pay an unannounced visit to ECG’s office in Ho. He expressed strong dissatisfaction with the company's silence and service quality, noting that there had been no formal communication to the public.

“Our people deserve to know what is going on. There has been no formal communication from ECG about the situation or any plans to address it, and that is unacceptable,” he told officials.

In response, Ms. Christina Jatoe-Kaleo, the Volta Regional ECG Manager, explained that the unstable supply is due to low voltage feed from GRIDCo. She added that ECG is working with GRIDCo to find a solution.

Following his visit to ECG in Ho, the Minister proceeded to GRIDCo in Akosombo to get firsthand information on the ongoing power issues.

Gunu directed that urgent measures be taken to address the persistent low voltage and outages affecting the region. Other related operational matters were also discussed during the engagement.

However, experts and residents argue that explanations are not enough. Kwesi Torsu, a retired engineer, said: “What people want is action. We need real investment and long-term fixes, not just technical excuses.”

A region’s cry for reliable power

Civil society leaders, business groups, and everyday citizens are calling for a permanent solution. The Volta Chamber of Commerce labelled the situation “a threat to regional productivity.”

Sena Akorli, an economist, believes the central government must step in. “Electricity is essential for development. This issue should be a national priority, not just a regional complaint.”

While some residents turn to generators or solar panels, many cannot afford alternatives. “It feels like we’ve been forgotten,” says Gloria Agbeko, a hairdresser in Sogakope. “This is not just light going off. It’s our future being dimmed.”

Government begins special project for Volta SHSs

In April 2025, Yen.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian government began drilling boreholes at Tanyigbe Senior High School under the Water For All Initiative to tackle water shortages in the Volta Region.

Students at affected schools had reportedly been missing classes and facing health risks due to long treks in search of clean water.

Officials say the project is part of a broader vision to ensure resilient water infrastructure and long-term sustainability across the region.

