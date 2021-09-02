Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Biographer Racially Threatened Online

Embattled Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s biographer Omid Scobie has opened up about receiving racial threats

Scobie is known for documenting the life and times of Harry and Markle but it seems his life is under serious threat

The co-author of the book Finding Freedom says he had to alert the police after some people threatened to burn down his house

Media reports suggest that Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry's biographer’s life is under threat. This has been reported by various publications around the globe.

According to The Insider, Markle and Harry’s biographer, Omid Scobie, had to call the police after a number of threats on his life. Scobie says he had to tell law enforcement authorities about racist comments and threats to burn his house down.

The publication has it that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biographer received online threats from social media users. These scary messages come just as the family paid tribute to Princess Diana on 31 August to mark the 24th anniversary since her passing in 1997.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s biographer Omid Scobie says he has been threatened. Image: @PHarry_Meghan/Twitter

The Insider continues to report that Scobie is a co-writer for the book titled Finding Freedom with Carolyn Durand. He is quoted recounting the threat incident:

"Have I had to call the police over racist comments and threats to burn my house down? Absolutely. The publisher offered security for my parents because we've had a couple of unwanted visitors. I think the whole thing has spun out of control.”

At the same time, the author went on to compare his experience to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's. GeoNews carried the same report, indicating that Scobie said the publisher of the book offered to protect him. He added:

