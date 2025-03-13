George Akuffo Dampare has been removed from his position as Inspector General of Police

President John Mahama has removed George Akuffo Dampare from his position as Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The president has appointed COP Christian Tetteh Yohunu as the new IGP.

Citi News reported that the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 14.

Dampare was appointed IGP in 2021 by President Akufo-Addo.

Yohuno was serving as the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of operations.

Yohonu was promoted to Commissioner of Police (COP) on January 1, 2016, by Mahama during his first term as president.

In January 2012, he was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) and, earlier in 2011, awarded the Grand Medal for his meritorious service in combating armed robbery and other criminal activities in the country.

Before that, he was the Divisional Commander for Accra Central from November 2007 to May 2009, during which time he also doubled as the Accra Regional Operations Commander.

He was later appointed Deputy Accra Regional Commander and rose to become the Regional Commander in 2013 until December 5, 2015, when he became the Director-General of the Motor Transport Traffic Department before a reshuffle that made him the Director General of Administration at the Ghana Police Service

Yohuno was widely described as an officer in line to become an Inspector General of Police.

Source: YEN.com.gh