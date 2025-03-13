Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has spoken for the first time about his eye accident, breaking the hearts of many fans

He clarified matters raised by Ghanaians over his accident and expressed his disappointment in Ghanaians especially the people of Dormaa

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with many people sympathising with him

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, has made his first public appearance after his eye accident.

The renowned journalist has been missing on the radio since December, following a shooting incident that occurred during a festival he attended in Dormaa.

Kofi Adoma speaks about his eye accident. Image source: Kofi TV

Source: Youtube

Kofi's eyes were badly damaged after the accident, leaving him unable to go about his normal duties.

As a result, he was taken abroad to seek treatment. Kofi Adoma has returned from his trip abroad and made his first public appearance.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the renowned journalist addressed various issues regarding his accident.

He first acknowledged that he was in severe pain and commented on reports claiming that he was not shot but was only affected by debris from gunpowder.

Kofi Adoma makes it abroad for eye surgery. Image source: Kofi TV

Source: Facebook

Kofi further expressed disappointment in Ghanaians, especially the people of Dormaa over their comments on the matter. He stated that he never imaged his people could betray him in this manner.

The renowned broadcaster stated that he was pained by some comments made by people he never expected could let him down.

He categorically stated that he feels betrayed by Ghanaians who commented negatively about his predicament.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with Kofi

Netizens who saw the video of Kofi Adoma Nwanwani his disappointment in Ghanaians and the people of Dormaa were heartbroken.

Many in the comments section expressed their heartfelt sympathy to the renowned broadcaster.

@gracenuama-cooper1791 wrote:

"May the good Lord continue to give the wife wisdom, patience , understanding and love to continue to do what she does best. I really appreciate you and love you."

@JacobSikpe wrote:

"Kofi, your God will never forsake you no will he abandoned you, just trust and have faith in him, God is with you my brother, never and ever give up."

@RitaYeboah-fy3of wrote:

"Aawww I'm teary 😢,bra Kofi has even changed.Wishing you a speedy recovery bro."

@Prince_Praiz wrote:

"The man was born for this job of reporting even at his state he wants to say it all…very inspiring Kofi you will get better man."

@FirstBanCBrokerage wrote:

"Everyone needs a supportive wife like his wife. God heal you bra kofi and reinstate you and your health."

@ekuwaskitchen2649 wrote:

"Awwww 😢 bra Kofi God will heal you, am soo sad , Kofi is a very nice person. He has helped a lot of people people with his platform and money so we must help him."

Magraheb drops fresh details on journalist's accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Magraheb a close associate of Kofi Adoma, has shared further details of his gun accident at a festival in Dormaa and has clarified some misconceptions regarding the matter.

Magraheb said the gun was fired right in the face of Kofi Adoma, and the gunpowder got into the eye, which resulted in his hospitalisation.

The YouTuber was unhappy about some of the false information circulating and people claiming the issue was a ploy to sabotage the Dormaahene.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh