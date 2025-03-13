Young Don, during a TikTok Live session, took his beef with his mentor Twene Jonas to the next level and proved that his American passport was original

Jonas had earlier called Young Don's passport counterfeit, and to prove him wrong, Young Don went to an area with heavy NYDP presence and flaunted it

He placed the passport on the police car and showed details within the booklet, showing that he was indeed a citizen of the US to prove Twene Jonas wrong

Ghanaian-born social media personality Young Don has taken his rivalry with mentor-turned-critic Twene Jonas to the next level by publicly proving his US citizenship.

During a recent TikTok Live session, Young Don flaunted his American passport in an area heavily patrolled by the New York Police Department (NYPD), silencing those who doubted its authenticity.

The feud between the two started when Young Don insulted Twene Jonas on social media.

In response, Jonas dismissed him and alleged that his US passport was not genuine. Young Don then went live to disprove the claims, placing his passport on a police car and flipping through the pages to show his details.

Young Don, who was born in Ghana, recently became a US citizen. He announced the news by posting a video of his passport, confirming his new status.

His disappearance from social media had earlier sparked speculation that he had been deported under US immigration policies. Many believed he had been removed from the country, but he silenced these critics with the passport, but some folks doubted its authenticity.

Twene Jonas, also a Ghanaian social media commentator in the US, added to the speculation by claiming that Young Don could not have received a passport so soon after relocating.

He argued that the citizenship process takes years and suggested Young Don’s document was not real.

Twene Jonas, Young Don's beef excite netizens

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

2geez_boss said:

"Send the punishment akoa y3 forkin😂 overtaking is allowed."

ohemaa__josel wrote:

"One Dey show car keys and phones , the other, dey show American Passport…. Tight competition"

paa_qe5i_iguodala commented:

"Apprentice come give master pressure.😂"

c.a_5126 said:

"It’s an original passport... congrats to him.. it's not easy to get hold of that book at this young age. 👏👏👏👏👏👏 forceful guy."

moneyman__1017 commented:

"The time twene jonas started glass nkoa na u de walk with no slippers in Ghana."

akwasi_antwi_pinamang said:

"If u can travel to ghana back and forth, matters aren't just about acquiring the citizenship passport."

f.gizzle said:

"If his parent is American that's straight passport for him."

Ajagurajah insults fan over Young Don saga

Twene Jonas is not the only one who has a problem with Young Don. Ajagurajah also has issues with the social commentator.

YEN.com.gh reported that the preacher was not too happy when a fan teased him about Young Don getting the better of him.

He prophesied doom on Young Don's life, showing how angry he was, with netizens reacting to the Man of God's new claims.

