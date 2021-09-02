More rains to be expected across the country – Ghana Meteo warns

The Ghana Meteorological Agency says more rains should be expected across the country

The GMA said the most affected region will be the Northern part of Ghana

They also warned school-going children to stay away from the rains and flood-prone areas

The Ghana Meteorological Agency, (GMA), has announced that Ghanaians should expect more rains, particularly in the Northern part of the country.

This announcement comes after torrential rains in the early hours of Thursday, September, 2, 2021 led to flooding in some parts of the country.

According to the GMA, for today, Thursday, it will be very cloudy for most parts of the country with slight rain.

In a report filed by 3news.com.gh, the Deputy Director of the Synoptic, Meteorology, and Forecasting at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Joseph Portuphy, gave the warning, following the heavy rains on Thursday.

The GMA is also warning school-going children to stay away from the rains and flood-prone areas.

“The rain we had at dawn shows some areas are low resilient for flooding so children going to school, make sure you get them some raincoats and umbrellas to keep them,” he said.

Joseph Portophy however added that in the Northern part of the country, it will be very disastrous for them because they still have a lot of flooding.

“In the Northern Region, some areas would be flooded again and we are in touch with NADMO to save lives and property,” he said.

The Northern part is in the peak of their season and those at the coast are entering the minor season, so for the Northern region, it is expected that by September ending to October, the rains will cease.

Still, on rainfall and flooding, two unidentified brave young boys helped save a taxi driver from drowning after a torrential downpour at Kumasi Ohwim Junction in the Ashanti Region.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the taxi driver can be seen stranded in the middle of damaging floods, as he stood on his taxi that had submerged in the floods.

Without any swimming skills, the man raises his hands toward the sky, as if he was saying his last prayers before jumping into the sweeping floods.

