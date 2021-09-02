Abena Wiafe disclosed in a LinkedIn post that she was called to the Bar of the Province of Alberta

She shared photos posing alongside her principal, with a message expressing appreciation towards him

Wiafe noted that her principal really influenced her achievement

A student of Ghanaian descent, Abena Wiafe, is reaping from her hard work after being called to the Bar of the Province of Alberta in Western Canada.

Taking to her LinkedIn page to disclose the achievement, Wiafe shared impressive photos, posing alongside her principal, with a message expressing gratitude towards him.

She wrote:

''One week ago today, I got called to the bar of the Province of Alberta. My principal Sangin (Sam) Safi made a heartfelt application on my behalf of which I am truly grateful.''

Abena Wiafe: Brilliant Ghanaian lady called to the Bar of the Province of Alberta in Canada; drops stunning photos. Image: Abena Wiafe.

Source: UGC

According to Wiafe, she;

''thoroughly enjoyed my Articling experience under his mentorship and look forward to continuing to work with such a great mentor. Thank you Sam!,'' she said.

Abena Wiafe earned her first degree in Law from Lancaster University in the United Kingdom (UK) and her Master of Laws (LLM) from BBP Law School, according to information on her LinkedIn page.

The post has garnered reactions and comments on social media.

Nancy Pearl Agyapong indicated:

''You're beautiful Abena Wiafe. All the best okay.''

Belal Najmeddine said:

''Welcome to the Bar! You’re lucky to have had such a great principal too!''

Andréa Hounto commented:

''I am so unbelievably proud of you Abena. You have worked so hard, no-one deserves this more! ❤️.''

