Abeiku Ainooson recalls selling pure water and working as a 'trotro' mate to make ends meet

The former Kotoko defender recounted his struggle with homelessness due to extreme poverty

Ainooson shared his rag to riches story in an interview with Television CK

Former Kotoko defender, Abeiku Ainooson, has shared his grace to glory story of how football turned his life around after resorting to selling pure water to survive.

According to the Takoradi-born player, he had to eke a living from selling pure water at the City's Central Market due to extreme poverty.

Ainooson revealed that he struggled with homelessness, living in a shabby kiosk that belonged to his then-girlfriend. The rounds of difficulties made him contemplate quitting the sport.

I sold pure water and became a 'trotro' mate - Abeiku Ainooson shares rag to riches story. Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

Life smiles on him

However, life smiled on him and allowed him to change his fortunes when the late coach EK Afranie selected him to play for a Black Satellite call up, and things soon started improving.

Ainooson recalls joining Inter Allies after the tournament before moving to Adubease where his talent gained national recognition.

During this period as a captain for Edubease, he was working as a minibus conductor, popularly referred to as 'trotro' mate, and recalled an incident with a police officer that led him and the driver to lose their daily sales.

After four years of playing with Edubease, Ainooson alongside Christopher Bonney, Yahaya Mohammed, and Seidu Bance joined Asante Kotoko where he became an established player.

Watch the video below:

Source: Yen