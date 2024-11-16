Otto Addo Explains Why Ghana Failed to Qualify for AFCON 2025

Former African champions, Ghana, will not be at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the tournament after a 1-1 draw with Angola in Luanda on Friday

The Black Stars will host Niger in the final game of the qualifiers on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has opened up about the Black Stars’ disappointing exit from the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, marking the team’s first failure to qualify for the continental showpiece in two decades.

A 1-1 draw with Angola in Luanda confirmed Ghana’s elimination, leaving them bottom of Group F with just three points after five matches.

The four-time African champions have managed only three draws and two losses, a dismal record that sealed their fate.

In a post-match interview, Addo attributed the team’s struggles to their inability to capitalize on home advantage.

“In tournaments like these, winning your home games is crucial. We lost to Angola at home despite being the better side, and that cost us. Playing away is always challenging because every nation is strong on their turf,” he explained.

Addo also acknowledged the pressure on his team against Angola and commended their opponents for a resilient performance.

The Black Stars will face Niger in their final qualifier on November 15, but the match holds no competitive significance as Ghana’s hopes of reaching Morocco next year are over.

As the team reflects on this setback, Addo emphasized the importance of analyzing their shortcomings to rebuild for future competitions.

The failure has left fans disappointed and prompted calls for a reassessment of the team’s strategy and coaching structure ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The pressure is now on Addo and his staff to guide Ghana back to its former glory.

Source: YEN.com.gh