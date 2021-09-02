The University of Cape Coast has been ranked the number one university in Ghana

The University of Cape Coast has over the years been known as one of the tertiary institutions in the country that has produced a lot of good students.

According to a recent publication by 3News.com, the University of Cape Coast has been ranked the number one University in Ghana.

This is according to the 2022 Times Higher Education annual rankings.

University of Cape Coast ranked No 1 in Ghana; number 1 in global research influence Photo credit: UCC

Source: Twitter

The report noted that for a university to be ranked in the World University Rankings, it must have published at least 1,000 papers in reputable publications in a five-year period.

Also, the University must teach in more than one subject area and teach undergraduates as well.

The first ranking was launched in 2004 with 200 universities participating.

Universities are also excluded if they only teach in a single subject area, or if they don’t teach undergraduates.

The world university rankings have also noted that the University of Cape Coast is the number one university in West Africa.

UCC is also number one in global research influence as well as number one out of the 138 new entrant universities in the World University Rankings.

University of Cape Coast ranked No 1 in Ghana; number 1 in global research influence Photo credit: The World University Ranking

Source: UGC

Source: Yen.com.gh