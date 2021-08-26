The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) has taken disciplinary action against some four male students of the school for committing various offenses.

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official page of KNUST, the names of these four students were mentioned together with the offense they each committed and its accompanying punishment.

For the first offender on the list who was mentioned as Rexford Joseph Bonney, he has been rusticated for two academic years from 2021 - 2021, for his involvement in the unauthorised installation of the Odikro of Unity Hall.

4 KNUST students face rustication, dismissal, and other sanctions for various crimes

Baffour Owusu Konadu who happens to be the second person on the list, has been rusticated for a whole academic year for gross misconduct and bringing the name of the school into disrepute.

A punishment of indefinite suspension has been served to Patrick Dwmena Sekyere for extorting money from unsuspecting students with the promise of securing accommodation for them.

Last but not least, Dwumah Ramsay Osei-Tutu, has been dismissed from the school for stealing two laptops from the school's main library on different occasions.

The publication by the school has drawn a lot of reactions from people on Facebook.

Nene Kwabena Nartey believes the first offense lacks merit, as he did not commit the crime alone.

The first offense is bogus and lack merit...I was once a council member at unity hall, I'm now a chief in my community.i learnt alot from unity hall and that's what keeping me going. I strongly believe tradition must go on. CONTI PAWA.

Maame Aba said the confidentiality of students information should be enforced regardless of their offence.

The confidentiality of students information should still be enforced regardless. Why publish their names on social media

Herbert Santiago Cazorla Miyaichi said the punishment for the first guy is extremely harsh.

The punishment for the first guy is extremely harsh

Daavi Lola said Bonney's punishment is too much.

Bonney's punishment is too much aaabaaa...

David Mensah said the hall has been turned into a dormitory.

The Powerful Unity Hall has finally been turned into a dormitory..it's sad.

Yaw Okae-Acheampong asked when rustication became an offense that warranted rustication. He suggested the punishment could be converted into community service.

Ah Konti paaa this ?? When did the installation of Odikro become an offense that warrants rustication ???? Our Power has indeed been taken away !! This is killing a fly with a sledgehammer!! Why not convert these punishments into community service?? We must punish to correct and build character not to destroy!!

Kwabena Antwi-Boasiakoh said with the advent of social media, these 4 students' crimes would go international.

Previously, these issues were internal news. With the advent of social media, any small thing and you're a breaking news on the international stage! Social media de as3m b3ba.

Djang Edward Owusu says stealing laptops from the university library is completely outrageous.

Ei but how do you go and steal laptops from the university library. Must be either very foolish or extremely courageous.... Ei

Zimbabwean lecturer refuses KNUST appointment

In other news, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has had one of its new lecturers from Zimbabwe rejecting its appointment over poor salary.

According to a report filed by StarrNews, a Zimbabwean lecturer has declined a senior lecturer post at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the Department of Physiotherapy and Sport Sciences over poor salary.

The lecturer, Dr. Matthew Chiwaridzo, who was supposed to be a senior lecturer at the Department of Physiotherapy and Sport Sciences stated that the basic salary being offered to him here is nothing compared to what he will receive in Zimbabwe.

Unlike KNUST, which wanted to pay him USD 760.00 per month, he mentioned that, at Senior Lecturer grade in Zimbabwe, he is paid USD 1.500 per month.

