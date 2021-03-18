List of category B schools in the Eastern Region of Ghana 2022
Acquiring quality education, especially in the formative years, is crucial in the life of a human being. Many Ghanaian parents desire to provide the best education for their children. There are several category B schools in the Eastern Region of the country. These institutions are spread across various parts of the region.
The Eastern Region of Ghana is home to some of the best secondary learning institutions. The region is divided into various districts. Read on to discover various category B schools in this region and their location and residency.
Overview of category B schools in Ghana
The Ghanaian education system has three levels, i.e. primary, secondary, and tertiary. After completing the primary level, students move to the secondary level, which can either be academic or vocational.
To facilitate this transition, high schools are subdivided into categories. The Ghana Education Service uses the classification system to place students in senior high institutions after completing their junior high level.
This category comprises some of the best senior high schools (SHS) in the country. These institutions offer top-quality education and have relatively good infrastructure to facilitate optimal learning.
Category B schools in the Eastern Region of Ghana in 2022
The Eastern Region of Ghana is subdivided into 33 districts. Which schools are in category B? These institutions are spread across various districts, as explored below.
Akwapim South District
Akwapim South was carved out of the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality on 6th February 2012. It has one secondary institution in this category.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Adonten SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|South of Aburi
Akwapim North District
Akwapim North is located about 58 kilometres from Accra. It has three category B SHS.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Methodist Girls SHS
|Girls only
|Boarding
|Mamfe
|Benkum SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Larteh, Akuapem
|Nifa SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Adukrom
East Akim Municipal District
East Akim was created as an ordinary district assembly in 1988. The area has three SHS.s
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Abuakwa State College
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Kibi
|Kibi SHS/Tech
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Kibi
|Saviour Senior High
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Osiem
Kwahu East District
Kwahu East was carved out of the Kwahu South district and was inaugurated on 29th February 2008. It has three category B SHS.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Nkwatia Presbyterian SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Kwahu Nkwatia
|Kwahu Tafo Senior High
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Kwahu East
|St. Dominic’s Senior High/Tech
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Pepease-Kwahu
Kwahu South District
Kwahu South was established in 1988, and it has two institutions.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Mpraeso SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Mpreaso - Kwahu
|Kwahu Ridge Senior High
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Obo-Kwahu
Lower Manya Krobo District
Lower Manya Krobo has one institution. The district covers an area of 316 km and has a population of about 121,478 people.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Manya Krobo SHS
|Mixed
|Day and Boarding
|New Nuaso
New Juaben Municipal District
New Juaben Municipal was founded in 2017, and it covers an area of 106 square kilometres. It has some of the best category B schools in Ghana, and they are listed below.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Pentecost SHS
|Mixed
|Day
|Koforidua
|S.D.A Senior High
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Koforidua
|Oyoko Methodist SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Oyoko, Koforidua
|New Juaben Senior High/Com
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Koforidua
|Oti Boateng SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Koforidua
Asuogyaman District
Asuogyaman covers a total estimated surface area of 1,507 square kilometres and is part of the now-defunct Kaoga District.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Akwamuman SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Kpong
Atiwa District
Atiwa has one SHS, as shown below.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Kwabeng Anglican Senior High Tech School
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Akyem
Nsawam Adoagyiri District
Nsawam Adoagyiri also has one institution. s
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|St. Martin’s SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Nsawam
Birim Central Municipal District
Birim Central Municipal District is located in the southwestern corner of the Eastern Region, and it has three category B SHS.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|St. Francis Senior High/Tech
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Akim Oda
|Oda Senior High
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Akim Oda
|Attafuah Senior High/Tech
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Akim Oda
Birim North District
Birim North District has one institution in this category.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|St. Michael’s SHS
|Mixed
|Day
|Akoase
Birim South District
This area has two institutions, as shown below.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Aperade Senior High/Tech
|Mixed
|Day
|Aperade
|Achiase Senior High
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Akim Achiase
Fanteakwa District
Fanteakwa District has one SHS. The institution is known for offering quality education to all students.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Presby Senior High
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Begoro
Kwaebibirem District
Kwaebibirem has a land area of 19,323 square kilometres, and it has one SHS.s
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Kade Senior High/Tech
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Kade
Suhum Municipal District
Suhum Municipality is located approximately 60 kilometres from Accra, and has two senior high schools in this category.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Islamic Girls SHS
|Girls only
|Day & Boarding
|Suhum
|Suhum Senior High/Tech
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Suhum
West Akim Municipal District
West Akim Municipal District has a land area of 19,323 square kilometres and one SHS.
|School
|Gender
|Residency
|Location
|Asamankese SHS
|Mixed
|Day & Boarding
|Asamankese
Which schools are in category B in Koforidua?
The list of category B schools in Koforidua includes Pentecost SHS, S.D.A Senior High, Oyoko Methodist SHS, New Juaben Senior High/Com, and Oti Boateng SHS.
Which schools are in category B in Ghana?
There are hundreds of institutions in category B in Ghana. In the Eastern Region alone, there are 32 institutions.
What are the Category A schools in Eastern Region?
There are nine institutions in this category. These are Okuapeman SHS, Aburi Girls', St. Rose's, Ofori Panin, St. Peter's, Krobo Girls', Ghana Senior High, Kofidorua SHS Tech, and Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary.
There are over 30 category B schools in the Eastern Region of Ghana. These institutions are spread across the region and are known for offering high-quality education.
