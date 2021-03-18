Global site navigation

List of category B schools in the Eastern Region of Ghana 2022
List of category B schools in the Eastern Region of Ghana 2022

by Simon Ayub Cyprine Apindi

Acquiring quality education, especially in the formative years, is crucial in the life of a human being. Many Ghanaian parents desire to provide the best education for their children. There are several category B schools in the Eastern Region of the country. These institutions are spread across various parts of the region.

The Eastern Region of Ghana is home to some of the best secondary learning institutions. The region is divided into various districts. Read on to discover various category B schools in this region and their location and residency.

Overview of category B schools in Ghana

The Ghanaian education system has three levels, i.e. primary, secondary, and tertiary. After completing the primary level, students move to the secondary level, which can either be academic or vocational.

To facilitate this transition, high schools are subdivided into categories. The Ghana Education Service uses the classification system to place students in senior high institutions after completing their junior high level.

This category comprises some of the best senior high schools (SHS) in the country. These institutions offer top-quality education and have relatively good infrastructure to facilitate optimal learning.

Category B schools in the Eastern Region of Ghana in 2022

The Eastern Region of Ghana is subdivided into 33 districts. Which schools are in category B? These institutions are spread across various districts, as explored below.

Akwapim South District

Akwapim South was carved out of the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality on 6th February 2012. It has one secondary institution in this category.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Adonten SHSMixedDay & BoardingSouth of Aburi

Akwapim North District

Akwapim North is located about 58 kilometres from Accra. It has three category B SHS.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Methodist Girls SHSGirls onlyBoardingMamfe
Benkum SHSMixedDay & BoardingLarteh, Akuapem
Nifa SHSMixedDay & BoardingAdukrom

East Akim Municipal District

East Akim was created as an ordinary district assembly in 1988. The area has three SHS.s

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Abuakwa State CollegeMixedDay & BoardingKibi
Kibi SHS/TechMixedDay & BoardingKibi
Saviour Senior HighMixedDay & BoardingOsiem

Kwahu East District

Kwahu East was carved out of the Kwahu South district and was inaugurated on 29th February 2008. It has three category B SHS.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Nkwatia Presbyterian SHSMixedDay & BoardingKwahu Nkwatia
Kwahu Tafo Senior HighMixedDay & BoardingKwahu East
St. Dominic’s Senior High/TechMixedDay & BoardingPepease-Kwahu

Kwahu South District

Kwahu South was established in 1988, and it has two institutions.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Mpraeso SHSMixedDay & BoardingMpreaso - Kwahu
Kwahu Ridge Senior HighMixedDay & BoardingObo-Kwahu

Lower Manya Krobo District

Lower Manya Krobo has one institution. The district covers an area of 316 km and has a population of about 121,478 people.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Manya Krobo SHSMixed Day and BoardingNew Nuaso

New Juaben Municipal District

New Juaben Municipal was founded in 2017, and it covers an area of 106 square kilometres. It has some of the best category B schools in Ghana, and they are listed below.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Pentecost SHSMixedDayKoforidua
S.D.A Senior HighMixedDay & BoardingKoforidua
Oyoko Methodist SHSMixedDay & BoardingOyoko, Koforidua
New Juaben Senior High/ComMixedDay & BoardingKoforidua
Oti Boateng SHSMixedDay & BoardingKoforidua

Asuogyaman District

Asuogyaman covers a total estimated surface area of 1,507 square kilometres and is part of the now-defunct Kaoga District.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Akwamuman SHSMixedDay & BoardingKpong

Atiwa District

Atiwa has one SHS, as shown below.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Kwabeng Anglican Senior High Tech SchoolMixedDay & BoardingAkyem

Nsawam Adoagyiri District

Nsawam Adoagyiri also has one institution. s

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
St. Martin’s SHSMixedDay & BoardingNsawam

Birim Central Municipal District

Birim Central Municipal District is located in the southwestern corner of the Eastern Region, and it has three category B SHS.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
St. Francis Senior High/TechMixedDay & BoardingAkim Oda
Oda Senior HighMixedDay & BoardingAkim Oda
Attafuah Senior High/TechMixedDay & BoardingAkim Oda

Birim North District

Birim North District has one institution in this category.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
St. Michael’s SHSMixedDayAkoase

Birim South District

This area has two institutions, as shown below.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Aperade Senior High/TechMixedDayAperade
Achiase Senior HighMixedDay & BoardingAkim Achiase

Fanteakwa District

Fanteakwa District has one SHS. The institution is known for offering quality education to all students.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Presby Senior HighMixedDay & BoardingBegoro

Kwaebibirem District

Kwaebibirem has a land area of 19,323 square kilometres, and it has one SHS.s

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Kade Senior High/TechMixedDay & BoardingKade

Suhum Municipal District

Suhum Municipality is located approximately 60 kilometres from Accra, and has two senior high schools in this category.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Islamic Girls SHSGirls onlyDay & BoardingSuhum
Suhum Senior High/TechMixedDay & BoardingSuhum

West Akim Municipal District

West Akim Municipal District has a land area of 19,323 square kilometres and one SHS.

SchoolGenderResidencyLocation
Asamankese SHSMixedDay & BoardingAsamankese

Which schools are in category B in Koforidua?

The list of category B schools in Koforidua includes Pentecost SHS, S.D.A Senior High, Oyoko Methodist SHS, New Juaben Senior High/Com, and Oti Boateng SHS.

Which schools are in category B in Ghana?

There are hundreds of institutions in category B in Ghana. In the Eastern Region alone, there are 32 institutions.

What are the Category A schools in Eastern Region?

There are nine institutions in this category. These are Okuapeman SHS, Aburi Girls', St. Rose's, Ofori Panin, St. Peter's, Krobo Girls', Ghana Senior High, Kofidorua SHS Tech, and Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary.

There are over 30 category B schools in the Eastern Region of Ghana. These institutions are spread across the region and are known for offering high-quality education.

