Ali of Date Rush fame has finally spoken following his break up with Shemima

According to Ali, Shemima cheated on him with a sugar daddy in Dubai hence their split

Shemima was spotted in a video weeping uncontrollably after revealing that Ali had broken her heart

Ali of dating reality show that airs on TV3, Date Rush, has opened up on his side of the story following his break up with Shemima of the same show.

While speaking in a self-recorded video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Ali said he left Shemima because of what she did to him.

According to him, Shemima went on a trip to Dubai for almost a month with her sugar daddy to have fun.

Ali revealed that Shemima did not even see the need to inform him that she was travelling and only told him a day before she jetted off to the Arab destination.

The former Date Rush contestant indicated that he loved Shemima wholeheartedly but she was taking him for a fool.

Ali said after a whole month of not hearing from the love of his life, she came back trying to get close to him again.

He said it was then that he advised himself and decided to stay away from her and also ended their relationship.

Ali said his decision to stay away coupled with Shemima's video in which she was seen crying has rather put him in bad light - therefore his decision to clear the air.

He said many people sent him messages criticising him and even going to the extent of insulting him for breaking Shemima's heart.

Ali said his side of the story should make people see that the breakup is not his fault.

