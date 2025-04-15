A video of a police officer speaking about his ordeal in Bawku after being deployed to maintain peace has left many feeling sad

Speaking in an interview, he lamented that he and other police officers were starving due to the lack of food

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their opinions on the ongoing Bawku conflict

A police officer who was sent to Bawku in the Upper East Region as part of efforts to maintain peace has gone public about the ordeal he and his colleagues are facing.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Onua TV, the police officer, who spoke under anonymity, decried the poor conditions under which he and other police officers are working.

According to him, the major issue troubling he and his colleagues deployed to Bawku and other towns had to do with the lack of adequate food.

"Captain, the crisis going on in Binduri, Bawku, and its environs — we are police officers deployed to this place and what is happening here is painful. Two of our men are dead. Two of our colleagues are gone and we don't know who is next.

"We are now indoors. We cannot go out to buy food. We are hungry. For two days, we have not eaten. And they claim we are performing a national duty. We are marked 30 cedis a day."

He explained that a food vendor who sells food deployed police officers had warned by some folks against selling to them if she does not want trouble.

In this vein, the young man appealed to the authorities to send food items to the deployed officers because getting food has now become a major problem in the towns

"The money should be used to cook for us and save our lives. Right now, we are indoors and unable to go out. Who are you to go out? We are pleading with you to speak on our behalf because we are not safe."

Police release report on demise of two officers

The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for the robbers who shot and killed two police officers at Poyamirea near Binduri in the Upper East Region.

The attack on the Ghana Police Service officers occurred on April 13.

The Ghana Police Service expressed its condolences to the bereaved officers and assured the public that it was working to apprehend the attacker

Watch the video below:

Reactions to conflict in Bawku

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have expressed sorrow over happeniings in Bawku and its environs.

Nana Linus Duah commented:

"Seek of 30 cedis Daly, police can't perform their duties on bawku . just provide them food and guns to make their work so easy for them . That is the country we are living in. Mahama for you . Incompetent Mahama."

Fosu Samuel opined:

"They should redraw all the security personnel from there and leave them to kill themselves, instead of them to stop fighting so government can develop the region for them we are rather wasting that money on peace keeping, how many tax do they pay? Ahh ad3n."

OJ Blaq stated:

"Are they not the same police officers who took to the social media and jubilated when the new IGP appointed?"

"It seems they have soon regretted because how on earth will an IGP go and apologise to people who attacked, vandalised and killed his men instead of striking on them?"

IGP Yohuno promises slots to Bawku youth

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that IGP Yohuno vowed to give police recruitment slots to youth in Bawku

He gave the assurance during a visit to the town on April 11, 2025 where the police chief assessed the security situation in the region.

The promise is aimed at persuading the youth to shun violence. However, the opposition has criticised the pledge as ill informed and oblivious of how best to approach the matter.

