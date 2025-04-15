Kurt Okraku has won a first legal victory amid a GHC 30 million defamation suit involving a Ghanaian sports journalist

Justice Forson Agyapong ordered the reporter and his employers in the media to pay GHC 4,000 for their failed motion

The case involving the Ghana football boss and the journalist will proceed at the Accra High Court in the coming weeks

The Accra High Court has rejected a request made by the lawyer for sports journalist Collins Atta Poku and Teraone Media Limited, the owners of Sompa TV/FM, to move their ongoing defamation case with Ghana Football Association President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku from Accra to Kumasi.

The court, presided over by His Lordship Justice Forson Agyapong, also awarded the costs of GHC 4,000 against the defendants for the failed application, according to Ghanasoccernet.com.

The case represents one of the most high-profile lawsuits in Ghana football, with YEN.com.gh first reporting on the matter in February this year.

Okraku case: court rejects defendant's application

During the hearing on Monday, April 14, legal representatives for Atta Poku and Teraone Media Limited argued for a venue change, seeking to have the case heard in Kumasi instead of Accra.

However, Justice Forson Agyapong rejected the application with costs, affirming that the Accra High Court remained the appropriate jurisdiction for the defamation case.

The attempt to change the venue was seen by some legal observers as a delay tactic, and the court’s ruling reinforced the judiciary's stance on ensuring expedient and fair trials.

The judge did not find sufficient grounds for the request and accordingly ruled in favour of the plaintiff, who heads the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

In addition to rejecting the motion, the court awarded a cost of GHC 4,000 against the defendants.

Court-awarded costs are common in civil litigation to compensate the opposing party for legal expenses incurred due to unnecessary or unsuccessful applications.

Why is Kurt Okraku suing Atta Poku?

The legal battle stemmed from comments made by sports journalist Collins Atta Poku on Sompa TV/FM, owned by Teraone Media Limited.

According to court documents and media reports, the GFA president alleged that defamatory and libellous statements were made against him by the defendants, tarnishing his image and credibility both locally and internationally.

Okraku, who was first elected as GFA President on October 29, 2019, and re-elected on October 5, 2023, is also an Executive Council member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

His legal team, led by lawyer Godwin Mensah Sackey, maintained that the statements made by the defendants were not only false but intended to cause public disaffection and diminish his standing within the football community.

Okraku seeking GHC 30 million in damages

Okraku and his legal team are seeking GHC30 million in damages from Collins Atta Poku and Teraone Media Limited over their comments.

The demanded amount represents compensation for the alleged harm caused to the GFA boss' reputation, personal integrity, and professional standing.

His lawyers argue that the statements were not only malicious and unfounded but also deliberately intended to cause reputational damage.

Papa Kwesi Nduom calls out GFA president

YEN.com.gh also previously reported on Papa Kwesi Nduom's dissatisfaction with the alleged conflict of interest with the head of Ghana's football administration and demanded action.

The owner of Elmina Sharks believes the GFA boss and other key members of the association should not be directly involved with any local football clubs as this could lead to cronyism.

Okraku's GPL affiliation with Dreams FC is well documented from the foundation of the club to the present, having served as chairman of the former CAF Confederation Cup campaigners.

