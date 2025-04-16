Ghanaian musician and politician Kwame A Plus has shown admiration for former President John Mahama by donning a strikingly similar outfit to Mahama’s iconic inaugural ensemble

This outfit served as a symbolic homage to President John Mahama's historic swearing-in ceremony

Some social media users have commented on Kwame A Plus's stylish outfit and sunglasses on Instagram

Kwame A Plus, a well-known Ghanaian politician, has garnered significant attention for his fashion choices, particularly when he donned an outfit reminiscent of former President John Dramani Mahama's iconic inaugural attire.

On April 12, 2025, the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central showcased a stylish white agbada, adorned with vibrant kente fabric, reflecting cultural heritage.

Kwame A Plus revives President John Mahama's inaugural look. Photo credit: @kwameaplus.

This outfit featured a prominent Adinkra symbol, including the Gye Nyame, which represents God's supremacy, and the Sika Dwa, symbolising the royal and divine throne of the Ashanti people.

Historically, the Sika Dwa is seen as a representation of ultimate power within the Asante kingdom.

In addition to his striking outfit, Kwame A Plus wore stylish sunglasses as he engaged in discussions about pressing issues, including the recognition of hardworking musicians worthy of the Telecel Ghana Artiste of the Year award.

Kwame A Plus ensemble was completed with elegantly designed shoes that complemented the overall look.

Kwame A-Plus dons an elegant outfit to parliament

Notably, in another appearance, Kwame A Plus attended his first budget reading in a custom-made agbada featuring exquisite embroidery.

This particular outfit was created by Ghanaian celebrity stylist Smully Wear and gained attention in March during Heritage Month, which aims to promote locally made garments and delicacies in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

black_god_ferry stated:

"This man will definitely rule this country one day 👏."

joyquame stated:

"I will never stop praying for you, I just love your boldness. Was so happy to see you happy you were when some taxes were canceled and money allocated to the assembly members. God continue to bless protect you."

switnaa4 stated:

"👏👏👏well spoken bro kwame."

embroidery_gallery_ghana stated:

"NICE OUTFIT BY THE GREATEST @smullywear 🙌🙌."

a_town_yd

"My guyest MP ❤️."

tutuelsie stated:

"I'm not seeing more of your fun part these days, boss."

supastar_win stated:

"Continue to do the Lord’s work Honorable 🙌."

therealjessyblue2

"This life do you ,and leave the rest to God 🙌,he will handle it ‘!! Hmmm❤️."

modest_jnr stated:

"The first time I get to know you is through your hard work. How you support talent and young people. I wish you Greatness and a long life in Good health ahead."

Stabilo_king stated:

"Mr. Man 🔥🔥Nyame nhyira bebree🙌🙌 we dey your back 24/7."

Meet Bondaana, President Mahama's designer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the talented male fashion designer who has been designing President John Dramani Mahama's regal outfits.

Matthew Agambire gained recognition across the globe after a video of him working closely with the President to create his inaugural outfit went viral on Instagram.

Some social media users have rated Matthew Agambire as one of the best male fashion designers in Ghana.

