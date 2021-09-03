Some young gentlemen of the Kumasi Anglican Senior High School have impressed many as a video of them singing goes viral

The video has received a lot of comments, with many complimenting the boys

Harrietta Boatemaa commented, "Wow Guys with nice voices"

YEN.com.gh has recently sighted a video on a Facebook handle called Rose Adjei Music, which has been gathering many views.

In the video, three young boys with an older man were heard singing melodiously in harmony.

Three of the boys were in the uniform of Kumasi Anglican Senior High School.

Students of Kumasi Anglican Senior High School wow many with their Melodious Voices Source: Rose Adjei Music

Source: Facebook

Rose Adjei Music shared the video with the caption;

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

I told you this song cannot fade ... God bless these gifted guys from (KASS) Kumasi Anglican Senior High School ...

The video at the time of this publication racked up over 16,000 reactions and more than 1,000 reactions.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Faustina Appiah commented:

God bless you guys

From Harrietta Boatemaa:

Wow Guys with nice voices

Tanty Swaniker replied:

My love fr dis song err❤️❤️

Chantelle Ankrah commented:

Cnt stop watching,God bless u guys

Godgift Ama Cobbinah replied:

Is one of my favorite Asafomame

Nharnharba Kweku Boateng:

Wow so beautiful

Watch the video linked here

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, a talented young man has recently swept many off their feet with his great performance of Black Sherif’s song ‘Second Sermon’.

The video shared on Twitter by the page @dixondennis got many people talking about the dope performance displayed by the boy.

The video appeared to be a short skit with a classroom setting that featured the talented young boy singing, with his classmates hailing and backing him up.

Many reactions were gathered on the post with over 2,000 retweets, 7300 likes, 434 quote tweets and more than 300 comments.

Some of the comments are listed below;

From @Ujeann_Luclear

Wow wow wow. He is an Actor. He is a Performer. Kiddie Na genius

@rnyantakyi002

It’s his attitude for me. He will have a good stagecraft

@Abrantepakiddy He is a dancer tho

@Kwabena_stunner The kiddies wey we dey born born oflate di3 Greek gods nkoaaa ooo... Eeeeeeiiiii

Source: Yen