Kofi Adomah Nwanwani's wife, Miracle Adomah, has shared an update on her husband's eye situation

In a post on Facebook, Mrs Adomah, who is in the US currently, expressed gratitude to God for the life of her husband

The statement has excited many followers, who took to the comment section to also thank God

Media personality Kofi Adomah Nwanwani's wife, Miracle Adomah a.k.a. Nana Abena Etruba, has shared a positive update about her husband.

In a heartfelt social media post, Miracle Adomah hinted that her husband may now be recovering following his eye surgery.

Kofi Adomah's eye injury and surgery

Kofi Adomah was flown to Dubai in January for emergency eye surgery after suffering a serious injury during an official event at Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono.

Adomah, who was covering the Kwafie festival that also marked Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II's 25th anniversary celebration in December 2024, sustained the injury while conducting interviews.

Reports indicated that during the traditional firing of musketry, one of the shots went off directly in his face, causing significant damage to one of his eyes.

He had to be flown to Dubai with the help of business mogul Ibrahim Mahama.

Kofi Adomah returns from Dubai

Many weeks after staying abroad for treatment, Kofi Adomah returned in March 2025 and organised a briefing with many chiefs present.

At the press conference, the Angel FM presenter indicated that he was still suffering and could not sleep because of the pain in his eyes and head.

He also stated that he needed another surgery to stand a chance of seeing with the injured eye again.

Kofi Adomah's wife shares update from US

Weeks after the press conference, Kofi Adomah's family visited his wife to show appreciation for the care she had given to their son since the unfortunate incident.

During their visit, it came to light that Miracle Adomah and her husband were already scheduled to travel for the latest surgery.

Watch the videoof Adomah's family's visit below:

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, Mrs Adomah took to her Facebook to express gratitude to God for the life of her husband and family. While she did not give specific details, the excitement in her post suggested that Kofi Adomah was doing well.

"No matter how high the sun shines in the afternoon, it must give way for the moon at night. Lord I am grateful for the life of my husband Kofi Adomah and the family. People, Light has come and darkness has been lifted."

The location on her post showed she was posting from North Carolina in the US.

See Miracle Adomah's post below:

Reactions to latest update on Kofi Adomah

The post by Miracle Adomah has triggered excitement among her followers. Many people joined her in praising God.

Albert Brainy Baidoo said:

"Nana Miracle Adomah, thank you so much for your efficacious dedication and support towards BroKofi Adomah Nwanwanii’s life. I was expectantly waiting for a moment like this where I will hear such message from you our Bro Kofi Adomah. To God be the glory. God bless you Nana."

Virtues Nkunim Tandoh said:

"May the light that has come into your life continue to guide and bless you and your family. May your husband, Bro Kofi Adomah, and your loved ones be filled with joy, peace, and love. We celebrate this good news with gratitude and faith, knowing that God's goodness and mercy endure forever."

Betty Amparbeng said:

"I always says, our God Lord Jesus Christ, the Omnipresent, KNOWS His children. Amen hallelujah hallelujah 🙏🙏🙏."

Ike Kobby Ike said:

"Allahu Akbar. Father lord glory be unto your holy name. We appreciate your wonders on the life of our beloved senior brother. Your miracles has finally reached him. Indeed you are the miraculous God."

Abigail Maku Komesuor said:

"Weeping may endure for a night,but His joy comes in the morning 🌄 😊.Glory be to God."

Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii looks sad during his press conference in March 2025. Photo source: @kofiadomahnwanwani, @ameyawtv

Source: Instagram

Kofi Adomah hails his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Adomah got many people emotional at his press conference after he mentioned his wife for praise.

Apart from the likes of Ibrahim Mahama, the embattled journalist stated that his wife had been there for him, detailing how supportive she had been since the incident happened.

Many Ghanaians who saw the video were devastated as they prayed for his speedy recovery and more strength for his wife to take care of him.

